Don Johnson says he'll have 'the talk' with Chris Martin if he plans on marrying daughter Dakota

Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson gave his thoughts on the actress' relationship with singer Chris Martin during a recent interview appearance.

Martin, 44, and Johnson, 32, have been a romantic item since 2017, although the couple has kept their relationship pretty private.

When asked if Johnson and Martin plan to get married soon, Don replied to FOX 5's "Good Day New York": "Oh God. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds."

"But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy," he added. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Don also revealed he hadn't had a "fatherly talk" with Martin yet regarding his intentions with Dakota.

"We kind of wait until they get a little more confident in their position, a little further down the road with each other, and then we have the talk," Don quipped.

Martin and Johnson were first publicly linked back in 2017. The couple tends to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

However, the Hollywood actress and Coldplay frontman were spotted together in Palma de Mallorca , a resort city that’s located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands, in July.

In December 2020, eagle-eyed fans questioned whether Johnson was engaged when she began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand.

Johnson and Martin have not commented on the ring, but they did move into a $12.5 million mansion together in Malibu a month later, the New York Post reported.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple shares two children together.

