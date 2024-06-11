Cyndi Lauper ‘didn’t like’ being pitted against Madonna: ‘What the hell was that?’

Cyndi Lauper has some strong thoughts about the rumored feud between her and Madonna.

While promoting her upcoming Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, the iconic singer addressed the alleged beef between her and the "Like a Virgin" crooner.

"You were pitted against each other," E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez said during a recent interview, referencing the singer's highly publicized careers in the ‘80s and ’90s.

"Yeah, isn't that sad?" Lauper responded. "There can only be room for one. What the hell was that? I didn't like it."

When asking if she ever spoke to Madonna about it, Lauper said, "Nah, I didn't think she liked me that much."

A week prior, Lauper – who released her debut album the same year Madonna released hers in 1983 – described the comparison to "apples and oranges."

"I would have liked to have a friend," she told the New York Times.

This isn't the first time Madonna has found herself at the center of controversy.

Last year, Cher addressed her rumored feud with the "Material Girl" singer.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cher was asked if she was aware Madonna was using old interview footage of her in which she calls the Material Girl "mean."

The interview, which was given years ago, is used in a montage sequence during Madonna's Celebration Tour .

"I said a lot worse than that," Cher said in response, adding that there is no "beef" between the women. "I actually like her. But come on," she continued.

When asked if "come on" meant that she believes Madonna is mean, Cher was quick to clarify.

"She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it," she shared. "I always felt that was her greatest gift: that she could know the trends before any of us."

A representative for Cher told Fox News Digital at the time, "The mean statement was made many years ago. Cher has since then expressed admiration for [Madonna] as an artist and humanitarian."

The "mean" comment was part of a larger interview Cher gave to Steve Kmetko in 1991.

"There are lots of things that I respect about [Madonna]," Cher explained. "I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. And there’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean."

