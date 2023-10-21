Cher confesses she faced challenges with son’s transition: ‘difficult for me’

Iconic singer Cher is opening up about her challenges as a parent.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer admitted that it was difficult raising her son, especially with his transition.

"When Chaz went through the transition, that was difficult for me," she began to tell the Los Angeles Times. "It shouldn’t have been because, you know, I’ve had gay friends forever. I just met some beautiful trans chicks and we have an affinity. Now I’m totally fine."

The 77-year-old musician continued to explain the challenging part of her son Chaz's transition.

"It’s hard to lose one child to get a new one, especially so late. I think that was the hard thing for me," she added.

"I don’t think it was the transition. It was waiting to see who the person would be, and would they be so much different than the person that was before them. . . ."

The "Believe" crooner recalled the "difficult, challenging, exciting, interesting" moments as a parent but confessed that it wasn’t easy raising children with either of her husbands.

"Sonny was a much better husband. No, not a better husband — a better father. But I was working all the time, and I’m sure my children suffered from it."

Cher was married to her singing partner Sonny — the other half of the duo Sonny & Cher — from 1964 to 1975, and they welcomed their only child, Chastity, in 1969.

She later tied the knot with musician Gregg Allman, wo whom she was married from 1975 to 1979.

Cher also briefly dated Warren Beatty as a teenager and record executive David Geffen, KISS frontman Gene Simmons and actors Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer after her divorce.

She had her younger son, Elijah Blue Allman, during her second marriage.

In 2009, the "Goddess of Pop" spoke out for the first time about her daughter Chastity’s decision to undergo a sex change to become Chaz Bono.

In a statement at the time, Cher said she didn’t fully understand Chaz’s decision, but that she loved her child and would support her.

"Chaz is embarking on a difficult journey, but one that I will support. I respect the courage it takes to go through this transition in the glare of public scrutiny, and although I may not understand, I will strive to be understanding. The one thing that will never change is my abiding love for my child."

Last week, Cher revealed that she had begun dating her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 37, after he texted her following their first brief meeting at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.