Cher insists no ‘beef’ with Madonna despite video featured on Material Girl's new tour

Musician Cher is not looking to turn back time and reignite her feud with fellow pop icon Madonna.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cher was asked if she was aware Madonna was using old interview footage of her where she calls the "Material Girl" mean. The interview, which was given years ago, is used in a montage sequence during Madonna's "Celebration" tour.

"I said a lot worse than that," Cher said in response, adding that there is no "beef" between the women. "I actually like her. But come on," she continued.

When asked if "come on," meant that she believes Madonna is mean, Cher was quick to clarify.

"She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it," she shared. "I always felt that was her greatest gift – that she could know the trends before any of us."

A representative for Cher told Fox News Digital, "The mean statement was made many years ago. Cher has since then expressed admiration for [Madonna] as an artist and humanitarian."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "mean" comment was part of a larger interview Cher gave to Steve Kmetko in 1991. "There are lots of things that I respect about [Madonna]," Cher explained. "I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. And there’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean."

In that interview, Cher went on to hurl other pejoratives at Madonna, including profanity.

A representative for Madonna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.