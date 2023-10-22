Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Cher insists no ‘beef’ with Madonna despite video featured on Material Girl's new tour

Madonna is currently on her 'Celebration' tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection Video

Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection

NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel explains pop superstar Madonna’s bacterial infection landing her in the hospital.

Musician Cher is not looking to turn back time and reignite her feud with fellow pop icon Madonna.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cher was asked if she was aware Madonna was using old interview footage of her where she calls the "Material Girl" mean. The interview, which was given years ago, is used in a montage sequence during Madonna's "Celebration" tour

"I said a lot worse than that," Cher said in response, adding that there is no "beef" between the women. "I actually like her. But come on," she continued.

Cher holds the microphone and looks to her left split Madonna in a latex outfit and hat looks to her right

Despite their problems in the past, Cher insists that she has "no beef" with Madonna. (Bryan Steffy/Theo Wargo)

When asked if "come on," meant that she believes Madonna is mean, Cher was quick to clarify. 

"She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it," she shared. "I always felt that was her greatest gift – that she could know the trends before any of us."

Madonna in a black hat and jacket and orange pants smiles for a photo with Cher in a tan hat and jacket

Madonna and Cher pose for a photo together in 2017. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

A representative for Cher told Fox News Digital, "The mean statement was made many years ago. Cher has since then expressed admiration for [Madonna] as an artist and humanitarian."

Cher soft smiles in a plaid coat in Paris France

Cher has previously said that Madonna behaves like a "spoiled brat." (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The "mean" comment was part of a larger interview Cher gave to Steve Kmetko in 1991. "There are lots of things that I respect about [Madonna]," Cher explained. "I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. And there’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean."

In that interview, Cher went on to hurl other pejoratives at Madonna, including profanity.

A representative for Madonna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

