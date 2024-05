A group of fans sued Madonna for "purposely and deceptively" marketing "The Celebration Tour."

Justen Lipeles filed the class action suit, obtained by Fox News Digital, in Los Angeles on May 29. The lawsuit claims Madonna, along with her promoters, "lulled" concertgoers into purchasing "expensive tickets" for a concert atmosphere they did not get to experience.

Madonna had topless women dancing on stage while she sang, "subjecting [the fans] to pornography without warning," according to the court documents.

MADONNA SUED BY FANS AGAIN AFTER STARTING CONCERT LATE

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the concertgoers experienced a "hot and uncomfortable temperature" while Madonna "would lip sync" her performances.

"Forcing consumer to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans," court documents stated.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Madonna.

This is not Madonna's first lawsuit from fans. The "Material Girl" singer has been sued a handful of times, specifically for starting her concerts later than advertised. Madonna routinely seems to take the stage after 10 p.m., although tickets to "The Celebration Tour" note the concert begins at 8 p.m.

A group of fans who attended the pop star's Washington, D.C., concerts on April 18 and 19 sued Madonna for "wanton exercise in false advertising, intentional and negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices," according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

She was previously sued in New York by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden for "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" after starting her "Celebration Tour" Brooklyn stop late.

"Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation," the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, alleged.

Madonna's legal team has since filed a motion to dismiss the New York class action suit.

In a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital, Madonna’s lawyers argued the plaintifs' claims of having to "get up early to go to work" after the concert ended after 1 a.m. is not an "injury" worthy of damages.

"Plaintiffs speculate that ticketholders who left the venue after 1 a.m. might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work," Madonna’s dismissal motion stated. "That is not a cognizable injury."

Madonna's "Celebration Tour," which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry, was postponed in July 2023 after the star suffered a "serious bacterial infection" that required an ICU stay in June.

She eventually took the stage in December following her recovery.

