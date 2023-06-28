Expand / Collapse search
Madonna hospitalized for ‘serious bacterial infection’ that required ICU stay

Madonna will be pausing all commitments, including her tour, due to her health

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Pop icon Madonna was hospitalized and required a stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) after developing a "serious" infection, according to her team.

Guy Oseary, the singer's talent manager, broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 64-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," his post read. 

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the statement added.

Madonna at Grammy's

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oseary added that her tour will be paused, and he will share news about new concert dates as they are scheduled.

This is a breaking news situation, check back with us for updates.

