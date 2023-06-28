Madonna hospitalized for ‘serious bacterial infection’ that required ICU stay
Madonna will be pausing all commitments, including her tour, due to her health
Pop icon Madonna was hospitalized and required a stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) after developing a "serious" infection, according to her team.
Guy Oseary, the singer's talent manager, broke the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The 64-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.
"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," his post read.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the statement added.
Oseary added that her tour will be paused, and he will share news about new concert dates as they are scheduled.
