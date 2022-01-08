Cuffe Biden Owens spotted for first time since ending marriage with Meghan King

Cuffe Biden Owens was spotted sans wedding ring for the first time following his split from Meghan King.

Owens was photographed in Los Angeles throwing a baseball and a football with a pal. He was dressed in white pants and a black pullover, accessorizing with a black hat. At one point, he took off the pullover and was wearing a short-sleeve shirt.

The nephew of President Joe Biden seemed to be in good spirits.

King recently confirmed she and Owens had split after two months of marriage.

MEGHAN KING THANKS FANS FOR SUPPORT AMID HER SPLIT WITH BIDEN'S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot a month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star didn't have any doubts at the time about the marriage.

"We just knew," King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging vows. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens."

President Biden and Jill Biden were in attendance at the wedding.

King recently thanked her fans for their support as she deals with the aftermath of her split.

"Thank you all for your messages," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.