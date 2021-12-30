Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Meghan King thanks fans for support amid her split with Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens

King and Owens first confirmed their relationship in September before tying the knot in October

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Meghan King thanked her fans for their support as she deals with the aftermath of her split from President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens.

King, 37, shared the message of support Thursday on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you all for your messages," she wrote. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."

Meghan King thanked fans for their support as she deals with the fallout from her breakup with President Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens.

Meghan King thanked fans for their support as she deals with the fallout from her breakup with President Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The split comes after roughly two months of marriage. In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot a month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

MEGHAN KING ASKED FOR ‘GOOD MARRIAGE TIPS’ WEEKS BEFORE SPLIT FROM BIDEN'S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS

King’s previous husband, former big league slugger Jim Edmonds, whom she shares three children with, told the Daily Mail he "thought it was a joke" when she and Owens said their "I dos."

However, the reality TV star didn't have any doubts at the time of her marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King and Biden Owens have split after roughly two months of marriage.

King and Biden Owens have split after roughly two months of marriage. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

"We just knew," King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials at the time. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she added. 

King's co-star Tamra Judge revealed the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" is "devastated" following the split.

"I did reach out to her and I’m not going to disclose what she said, but she’s devastated," the 54-year-old explained. "They met on an app. Dated a few weeks, had the whirlwind romance and then, decided to get married. From what I understand, he’s in LA and she’s in St. Louis. So that’s going to be challenging in itself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple became Instagram official in September, and tied the knot by Oct. 11.

The couple became Instagram official in September, and tied the knot by Oct. 11. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

King later clarified that there was no long distance in the relationship.

"Cuffe lived with me," she told Page Six. "We didn’t have any distance."

"We lived together every day since the day we met," she added. "There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

Trending