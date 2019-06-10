Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of grabbing woman's breast at Manhattan club: report

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a club in New York City on Sunday night, police confirmed.

Gooding, 51, was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown Manhattan around 9 p.m. when the alleged incident occurred, Page Six reported.

A 30-year-old woman claimed that Gooding, who she described as "highly intoxicated," grabbed her breast as they were talking at the club. She told investigators they got into an argument and security got involved.

The woman reportedly called 911 around 1 a.m., according to the news outlet. Police were unable to find Gooding when they searched the area for him.

A rep for Gooding did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

