©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Documentary

‘CSI: Miami’ star Eva LaRue calls 12-year stalking nightmare ‘psychological terrorism’

Actress and daughter Kaya Callahan break silence about threats that made them 'prisoners'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Sandra Bullock recaps her harrowing stalker experience in TMZ's new documentary on Fox Nation

Sandra Bullock recaps her harrowing stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock takes a deep dive into her terrifying stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation, ‘Stalkers in Hollywood.’

For 12 years, Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya Callahan were tormented by a stalker — an ordeal the actress described as "psychological terrorism."

"You become your own prisoner," the "CSI: Miami" alum told Fox News Digital.

"Your mind is constantly in absolute terror mode, so you’re thinking about every possibility. Your mind is spinning out of control. Could he be in the back seat of my car? Could he be under my car? Could he follow me home from work? Did he find my daughter’s school? Is he in the crowd? Is he this guy? That guy? Is he my neighbor?"

DR. DREW SAYS DRUG-ADDICTED PSYCHOTIC STALKER THREATENED TO KILL HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN

"You are living in a prison of your own making," she admitted.

The 58-year-old actress and her 23-year-old daughter are breaking their silence in the new Paramount+ docuseries "My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story." The star said she’s sharing her story to shine a light on what she calls an "epidemic" of stalking — a threat far more widespread than many realize.

Eva LaRue wearing a lab coat and in character while filming a scene for "CSI: Miami."

Eva LaRue starred in "All My Children" before making her mark on "CSI: Miami" (pictured here). (Paramount+)

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center (SPARC), an estimated 13.5 million people in the U.S. are stalked each year, with one in three women and one in six men experiencing stalking at some point in their lives.

WATCH: SANDRA BULLOCK RECAPS HER HARROWING STALKER EXPERIENCE IN TMZ’S NEW DOCUMENTARY ON FOX NATION

Sandra Bullock recaps her harrowing stalker experience in TMZ’s new documentary on Fox Nation Video

In 2007, LaRue received a chilling letter through her manager and publicist. It was signed "Freddie Krueger," referring to the fictional serial killer from the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films. Inside were graphic, detailed threats of rape, torture and murder.

The letters didn’t stop coming. One arrived at her home with the familiar scrawl. It read, "I have finally found you."

A photo of Eva LaRue holding her young daughter.

Eva LaRue's daughter, Kaya Callahan, was 5 years old when the terrorism began. (Paramount+)

LaRue was 40 years old and a single mother living in Los Angeles when the threats began. She was previously married to John Callahan, her on-screen husband in "All My Children," from 1996 to 2005. Their daughter was 5 years old.

"The letters escalated in violence and sickening details pretty immediately," said LaRue. "What’s frightening is that stalking is the crime that hasn’t happened yet. They’re threatening to kill you. They’re threatening to rape you. They’re threatening to cut you into tiny pieces — all the things. But it hasn’t happened yet."

Eva LaRue holding onto then husband John Callahan on the red carpet.

Eva LaRue and John Callahan were married from 1996 to 2005. (Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images)

LaRue’s stalker mailed his letters from different post offices, making it difficult to trace their origins. At the time, forensic tracing for mailed threats was far less sophisticated. Even if partial DNA was recovered, it might not match anyone in the system. The stalker remained hidden as police were stumped.

"I was pretending to be a DNA specialist on a procedural crime show, pretending to have all of this technology that didn’t exist," said LaRue.

A still of Eva LaRue in an episode of "CSI: Miami"

Eva LaRue appeared on "CSI: Miami" from 2005 to 2012, playing Detective Natalia Boa Vista. Her character began as a DNA analyst and later became a crime scene investigator. (Paramount+)

"This stalker was not in a national database. For criminals who have committed a felony, you have to have either raped or murdered somebody to have your DNA taken. 

"But if you didn’t have any felonious priors, then you weren’t going to be in the system. So he was always evading capture, evading being identified. And so, there was no way for the cops or the FBI to come guns blazing because there was no way to identify him."

FORMER DISNEY CHILD STAR EXPOSES KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT AND STALKERS IN HOLLYWOOD TELL-ALL

Freddy Krueger holding onto his victim as she screams/

Eva LaRue's stalker signed the letters "Freddie Krueger" after the villain of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films. (New Line Cinema/Getty Images)

There were moments when LaRue experienced "a lovely sense of security." She remarried in 2010 to businessman Joe Cappuccio, and they lived in a gated community. She also became comfortable with a gun.

Eva LaRue posing next to then-husband Joe Cappuccio at an elegant dinner.

Eva LaRue and Joe Cappuccio were married from 2010 to 2014. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"I was never a big gun person," she said. "I learned how to shoot on ‘CSI: Miami.’ [But] we felt much more secure during that time frame. We felt more protected. And there were times when the letters would subside for five or six months. 

"We thought, ‘Maybe he got arrested. Maybe he’s in jail. Maybe he died.’ And then at one point, I wasn’t on ‘CSI’ anymore. I hadn’t worked in a couple of years. I thought, ‘Maybe he’s going to give up on me.’"

A composite photo of Eva LaRue targeted by a stalker.

According to reports, Eva LaRue's stalker had never been to California. (Paramount+)

The letters returned. Threats also came to Cappuccio’s office. The relentless fear strained their marriage. In 2014, they called it quits.

Eva LaRue with her eyes closed as her daughter Kaya Callahan holds her.

"My mom is someone I look up to," Kaya Callahan told Fox News Digital. "During times when I was most afraid, I would look to her to feel grounded, to feel that things were going to be OK. She did such a great job. I don't know how she handled it all." (Paramount+)

Callahan told Fox News Digital that over the years, she and her mother clung to one another for strength — still holding out hope that police would one day uncover who the stalker was.

"I couldn’t continually live in fear every day," she explained. "So, I think in some ways, it brought us a lot closer. At the end of the day, no one understood what we were going through and what we did for each other. We confided in each other about it. But, at the same time, because we were the only people who knew in depth what we were going through, I think it also put a bit of a gap between us because we didn’t want to talk about it."

Kaya Callahan wearing a blue dress speaking out in My Nightmare Stalker.

"We were moving out in the middle of the night," Kaya Callahan recalled to Fox News Digital. "It really clicked for me that our lives were a lot more public than I had realized." (Paramount+)

"I know I didn’t want to talk about it," Callahan continued. "I didn’t want to have to bring it up and deep dive into it. So I feel like there was always this bonded pull with each other of love, support and safety, but also this shame, guilt and fear that really kept us from discussing it."

Kaya Callahan crying

The stalker turned his attention to Eva LaRue's daughter, Kaya Callahan. (Paramount+)

LaRue and Callahan moved several times in hopes their stalker wouldn’t find them. They would drive circuitous routes home and sleep with weapons nearby. Mother and daughter avoided receiving mail and packages at their home address. But every time they moved, the letters followed.

Things escalated in 2019 when the stalker called Callahan’s school, claiming to be her father. Prosecutors said he also left a voicemail threatening to "rape her, molest her and kill her." The New York Times reported that he called the school 18 times.

Eva LaRue on set behind the scenes of CSI: Miami.

Eva LaRue was filming "CSI: Miami" when the stalking began. (Paramount+)

Because the threats were sent through the mail and crossed state lines, the case drew the attention of the FBI. They began to collect and analyze every letter, looking for forensic evidence that could tie them to a suspect.

The Golden State Killer in court surrounded by officers.

The Golden State Killer was behind rapes and murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s. In 2018, Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested. (Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In 2019, with the help of genetic genealogy, forensic analysts recovered a usable DNA sample from one of the envelopes. The same science was previously used in California to capture the Golden State Killer. That case taunted police for more than four decades.

"Our case was the very next one they picked up just to prove it was the actual technology at work and not a fluke," said LaRue.

Eva LaRue posing in the evening wearing a leather jacket.

For 12 years, Eva LaRue lived in fear. The FBI never gave up — and genetic genealogy finally exposed her stalker. (Paramount+)

The collected DNA was run through a genetic genealogy database. Investigators uncovered a list of the suspect’s relatives, leading them to a small town in Ohio, WRAL.com reported. The outlet said they arrested James David Rogers, 58, after pulling his DNA from a discarded Arby’s straw.

Eva LaRue looking out the window.

From March 2007 to June 2015, James David Rogers mailed 37 handwritten and typed letters, the district attorney's office revealed. In his letters, Rogers threatened to rape, kill and injure LaRue and her daughter. (Paramount+)

The district attorney’s office revealed that from March 2007 to June 2015, Rogers mailed 37 letters. In one 2015 letter to Callahan, he wrote in part, "I am the man who has been stalking for the last seven years. Now I have my eye on you too."

In 2022, Rogers pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking. He was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and released in 2024.

Kaya Callahan in conversation during the filming of My Nightmare Stalker.

In June 2015, Rogers sent a letter to Eva LaRue’s daughter which stated, in part, "I am the man who has been stalking for the last 7 years. Now I have my eye on you too." (Paramount+)

"He gets to go directly back to jail if he corresponds in any way, shape or form," said LaRue. "So I almost hope for it."

Eva LaRue showing her hands while filming My Nightmare Stalker

Eva LaRue is hopeful that her story will spark conversations about stalking laws across the country. (Paramount+)

LaRue also hopes her story will spark conversations about stalking laws. She pointed out that a national database should be launched and "universal training" required for all police departments on how to help victims of stalking.

"You are never not in fear," LaRue reflected. "You do find a way to compartmentalize it so that you can live your life and not have a nervous breakdown. But you’re never not hypervigilant … even though stalking victims are not always taken seriously, the statistics show that they could end up dead."

"My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story" premieres Nov. 13.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

