Courtney Stodden releases new song about being worthy of love, months after divorce from Doug Hutchinson

Courtney Stodden just released a new single and it's all about having the confidence to start over.

The 25-year-old lingerie model announced the release of her new song titled "Butterfly" on Thursday, which she promoted with a sexy selfie showing off ample cleavage on her social media accounts.

"Go stream BUTTERFLY it's for anyone who has feels," Stodden captioned the photo.

Stodden's selfie is sure to catch the eye of her hundreds of thousands of followers, as she appears to wear nothing but a bralette in the flirtatious snap.

Stodden sings about having confidence and being deserving of love in the new single.

"'Cause I'm not unworthy of love/I know I'm beautiful enough/They can't keep me down/I will rise above now/'Cause I'm a butterfly," she sings.

The song continues, "I’m going through changes/Breaking free from my cage/And I’m feeling courageous/Yeah I finally made it out."

Her new hit comes nearly three months after her divorce from "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, now 59, was finalized.

Stodden was just 16 years old when she and Hutchinson tied the knot. The pair were married for seven years until Stodden filed for divorce. The 25-year-old announced on Twitter on Jan. 20 that their divorce was a done deal.

The reality star has consistently shared positive thoughts with her social media community. Last month, she reminded her Instagram followers to embrace their "healthy selves" while self-isolating amid the global health crisis.

The new song is available for streaming now.