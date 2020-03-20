Courtney Stodden urges fans to 'embrace your healthy self in quarantine' with bikini snap

Courtney Stodden is urging her fans to take care of their bodies as so many are under self-quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old reality TV star and lingerie model showed off her curves in a bikini snap posted to Instagram on Thursday along with a message about her weight.

"When I came to Hollywood I was under 95. Sickly thin. Now I'm well over 100 and feel happier than ever," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The full-body shot appeared to be taken inside her home as she donned a black bikini with her hair pulled up into a messy bun. She also had sunglasses on the top of her head and her adorable white pup is spotted in the background.

"Embrace your healthy self in quarantine," she added with the hashtags #bodypositive #quarantine.

Stodden has become an advocate for body positivity in recent years after detailing her journey from once starving herself to gaining 25 pounds in 2018.

In November of that year, the model reminded her followers to not conform to societal pressures of being stick thin.

"I can’t stress ENOUGH how much better I feel with an extra 25 pounds," the Washington native wrote in a side-by-side photo of her in 2013 and 2018 that has since been deleted.

"The left picture was taken in 2013 – I weighed 100 pounds, I never really meant to stay skinny by law but I think it was subconsciously branded inside of my head that THIN is IN.

"But the funny part is, I was my MOST INSECURE Now, 5 years later, at 125 pounds... I’m so much healthier," Stodden added. "I’m so much HAPPIER and I feel my sexiest just be happy everyone and PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT CONFORM (especially if it’s subconscious) #curves #liveyourbestlife."

Stodden gained notoriety in 2011 when she married "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, now 59, when she was just 16 years old. The pair were married for 7 years until Stodden filed for divorce.

The 25-year-old announced on Twitter on Jan. 20 that their divorce had been finalized.