Courtney Stodden says she feels 'taken advantage of' by ex Doug Hutchison, rep slams claims

Courtney Stodden is officially a single woman.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and actor Doug Hutchison are "officially divorced."

She shared a photo from the earlier days of their relationship showing Hutchison, now 59, planting a kiss on her cheek.

"It’s March 3rd, 2020 - today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for me," she wrote in the photo's caption. "God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better."

The two married in 2011 when Stodden was only 16 years old.

"I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of," Stodden said before alleging: "I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter."

Stodden said that keeping her thoughts to herself made her life a "lonely and dark place."

After telling her followers to keep an eye out for her upcoming book, she delivered a message directly to Doug.

"And to Doug... I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused," she said. "These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right... even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

Hutchison's rep, Charles Lago, declined to comment on Stodden's message directly when reached by Fox News.

Meanwhile, Hutchison's memoir, “Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs," is set to be released on March 10, and according to Hutchison will discuss his marriage to Stodden.

"I shot my career in the head for love," Hutchison previously told Fox News. "And in doing so, I lost my family and friends. I was suddenly on the Titanic and everyone was fleeing except for me and Courtney. Now, I have nothing to lose but to tell the truth. I do hope my book isn’t interpreted as mean-spirited, angry or bitter. Because I’m not. For a long time, I acted out of fear and lies for that same reason — I was afraid to burn bridges. Now, what am I afraid of? There is absolutely nothing to lose by telling the truth."

Stodden and the "Green Mile" actor stirred headlines in 2011 when Stodden, who was 16 at the time, tied the knot with Hutchison, then 51. The couple separated and reconciled multiple times but finally called it quits, seemingly for good, in 2016, after nearly six years of marriage. The couple legally separated in 2017, according to TMZ, citing court papers.

In January, the former couple filed new documents stating that they've agreed on a settlement, and as soon as the judge signs off, Stodden and Hutchison would officially be single, the outlet reported at the time.