Courteney Cox shows off impressive tennis skills in new Instagram post

Courteney Cox is channeling her inner Serena Williams in her latest Instagram post.

Donning an all-gray sweatsuit on the court, the former “Friends” star put her impressive tennis skills on display in a new video. Cox showed off her swift backhand as she aggressively swatted the tennis ball in multiple clips.

JENNIFER ANISTON GIVES MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY INSTAGRAM ADVICE

“baby got backhand # juice,” Cox, 55, wrote on Instagram — jokingly referencing Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 hit single, “Baby Got Back.”

Fans were quick to respond with references to Cox’s “Friends” character, Monica Geller.

JENNIFER ANISTON AND REESE WITHERSPOON REENACT THEIR 'FRIENDS' SCENE

“All I’m seeing is the one where Monica plays table tennis,” one user wrote.

“Monica lets no one win!!” another user commented.

“The tennis play scene with Chandler and his boss’s couple in Friends were real!” another user commented, referencing Matthew Perry’s character in the popular series.

PHOTOS OF MATTHEW PERRY HAVE ACTOR'S FANS WONDERING IF HE'S OK

In early November, Cox reunited with Perry and shared the moment for her 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!" the actress captioned the shot. "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair's characters famously fell in love and got married on the hit '90s sitcom. “Friends” came to an end in May 2004 after 10 seasons.