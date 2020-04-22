Courteney Cox calls for an end to illegal wildlife trade: It 'caused' coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Courteney Cox is urging citizens around the world to help put an end to illegal wildlife trade because she says it's what caused the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Friends" star, 55, took to Instagram in honor of Earth Day to call for an urgent need to protect the planet during this time of need.

"Happy Earth Day everyone! By protecting our natural ecosystems, we can stop the illegal wildlife trade which has caused the deadliest diseases of our lifetimes including HIV, SARS and #covid19. This #earthday help @spaceforgiants protect ecosystems and promote #ahealthyearth!" she captioned a photo.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The snap shows the sitcom star sitting on a rope swing chair in front of a lush tropical jungle.

Earlier this month, the actress opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic was personally affecting her day-to-day lifestyle in a virtual chat with Jimmy Kimmel.

JENNIFER ANISTON LEAVES COMMENT ON EX JOHN MAYER'S INSTAGRAM LIVE

The "Cougar Town" star told the late-night host that she was running low on food supplies, after showing off a seemingly empty fridge and pantry while noting the "empty jars" were a result of her consuming lots of junk food.

At the time, Cox revealed she had only left the house twice.

"But other than that I've been homebound," she said, noting that she's been passing the time binge-watching "Friends."

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

This week, Cox and her "Friends" co-stars announced their participation in the All-In challenge, which features celebrities auctioning once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to raise money for food banks across the United States.

The contest will award six lucky fans a chance to visit the entire cast on set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had...and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," Cox's pal Jennifer Aniston announced.