Country music star reveals what he believes Americans want most in their music

Country music star and Grammy nominee Lee Brice credited the "roots" of country music for its longstanding success in American culture on "The Will Cain Show."

He identified what he says Americans "crave" at the heart of country music, as he and artists like "Try That in a Small Town" singer Jason Aldean tour the country. This comes as country artists new and old – from Post Malone to Carrie Underwood – continue to make headlines.

"There’s been other versions of country music, but sort of the roots of country music have come back to be not just a popular thing, but I think something people are craving," Brice said.

GRAMMY NOMINEE POST MALONE'S COUNTRY MUSIC CHALLENGES TRADITIONAL STEREOTYPES: EXPERT

Brice recalled how "blown away" he was by the positive response to his "really, really" country song with Carly Pearce back in 2020, before commenting on the rise of country music in pop culture.

"And so I see it changing," Brice admitted. "Even with TV and just the whole world, and country music has been on top. It’s been on top for a long time."

Brice described what he believes is drawing people to country music as a "craving" for "real and honesty," and "God and country."

"I think they’re just craving real and honesty, and you know God and country, but like meaning that when you say it," Brice explained. "So I’m glad to be a part of it in any way I can be."

When Fox News host Will Cain asked Brice if the music industry could take after some actors pushing to make Texas the new Hollywood, Brice was skeptical.

"I mean Austin’s great, it really is," Brice discussed. "Nashville has all kinds of music too, but I mean look, you’ve got the church of country music right here: the Ryman. This is always going to be the home of country music. But listen, Texas has got its thing, trust me and I love Texas. And I’ve been down there a whole lot and spent a lot of love and a lot of time down there."

Brice, who has five albums, kicked off his acoustic tour "You, me and my guitar" in February. He described his feelings about the new tour and teased the meaning behind his latest single "Cry" on "The Will Cain Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a new single that I’m so excited about because men need to be able to say this kind of stuff, but I think I try to be a vehicle for guys to say stuff that they don’t necessarily know how to say – you know ‘I don’t dance’ or ‘I’m hard to love,’" Brice said, referencing his singles from 2014 and 2012.

As for how touring has been, Brice announced, "We have loved it. And we’re just getting started."