Country star Raul Malo dead at 60

Raul Malo, lead singer of The Mavericks, died Monday, Dec. 8, following a battle with cancer. He was 60.

The Grammy Award-winning musician's wife, Betty Malo, confirmed his death on social media.

Malo was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024 and disclosed in September that he was also fighting leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare condition where cancer spreads to the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

"He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle," Betty Malo wrote online.

"No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment."

She added, "Dino, Victor, Max and I — along with our entire family — thank all of you for your love and support through all of this. We felt every bit of it. In Raul’s own words: ‘Muchísimas gracias.’"

Born Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. in Miami to Cuban parents, he co-founded The Mavericks in 1989 with drummer Paul Deakin and bass guitarist Robert Reynolds. Their self-titled debut album was released the following year on the independent, Miami-based label Y&T Music.

In September, The Mavericks canceled the remaining 2025 tour dates for Malo to focus on his health.

"I want to update you all on my health, as things have taken a turn," Malo captioned a video on Instagram.

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for 'get this s--- out of my head.' Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow."

He added, "We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

At the time, Malo noted that "all shows going forward are canceled," but promised fans The Mavericks will "continue doing cool projects, releasing live recordings, merchandise, Trovador and so forth."

The Mavericks released their 13th studio album, "Moon & Stars," in 2024. Between that and their debut, the band received a Grammy, two Country Music Association awards and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

Raul has a BMI award for songwriting for "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down" and was nominated for several solo Grammys, including one for his album "Lucky One" and another for his work with the Latin supergroup Los Super Seven.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty; sons Dino, Victor, and Max, mother Norma, sister Carol, and Mavericks bandmates Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.