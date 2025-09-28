Country star Raul Malo shares cancer has ‘taken a turn' due to rare complication, cancels 2025 shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Raul Malo shared that his battle against stage IV colon cancer has "taken a turn," revealing he was recently diagnosed with a rare complication of the disease.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old Mavericks frontman, who first disclosed his cancer diagnosis in June 2024, announced on social media that he had developed leptomeningeal disease (LMD). According to the Cleveland Clinic, LMD is an incurable condition in which cancer cells spread from an advanced cancer to the cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

In an Instagram post, Malo explained that The Mavericks canceled their remaining 2025 tour dates, except for two December shows, so he can focus on his health.

"I want to update you all on my health, as things have taken a turn," Malo wrote alongside a video in which he was seen sitting in a chair and playing a guitar.

COUNTRY SINGER JOSHUA RAY WALKER VOWS TO LIVE ‘LIFE TO THE FULLEST’ AS CANCER SPREADS TO HIS LUNGS

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease," the Grammy Award winner continued. "I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for 'get this s--- out of my head.' Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow."

"We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies," Malo added. "But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

While Malo shared that "all shows going forward are canceled," he promised fans The Mavericks will "continue doing cool projects, releasing live recordings, merchandise, Trovador and so forth."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The Mavericks have been touring with Dwight Yoakam on the country star's Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour but recently canceled or postponed several dates due to Malo's health struggles.

"I want to thank Dwight Yoakam, his band, and crew for their kindness and understanding this year, and sorry we couldn’t finish the tour the way we planned," Malo wrote.

However, Malo told fans to "hang on to your tickets" for the band's two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 5 and 6, noting they are "planning something special" and will share details soon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Dance the Night Away" hitmaker also assured fans he is "in no way alone, or scared."

"I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans," he wrote. "I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"To my friends who have sent me texts and messages, I want you to know that I’ve read them all," he continued. "I can’t return them all, but your love, prayers, and well wishes have not gone unnoticed."

Malo also reflected on how he plans to approach his cancer battle moving forward and vowed to share more updates.

"We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else," he said. "Full steam ahead. Fight, recover, rest, repeat."

"I want to thank you all for your incredible support through all this, and sorry about the cancellations but we have no choice anymore," Malo continued. "Find kindness & empathy out there wherever you can. Humans are alright, even if you don’t believe it from what you see on TV."