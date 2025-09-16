Country singer stands by Charlie Kirk, says he’s not afraid to publicly show support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Gavin Adcock believes Charlie Kirk's assassination has "awoken millions."

During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday, Adcock opened up to host Laura Ingraham about why he's chosen to memorialize Kirk during his recent concerts and explained why he's not afraid to publicly support the late activist.

"When I found out the news [of Kirk's death] the day before, I had four shows lined up that weekend, and it was sitting really heavy on the heart to even go play those shows after something like that happens," Adcock said. "And I think my fan base sits right at the age group and the mindset of where Charlie's fan base sits. And it was great to honor him all weekend."

COUNTRY SINGER GAVIN ADCOCK RALLIES FANS WITH ‘CHARLIE KIRK’ CHANT, SAYS HE'LL 'MAKE AN IMPACT FOR CENTURIES'

"It wasn't just at that first show. It was every show this weekend, and they were chanting ‘Charlie Kirk.' For all the people, the hateful people out there, the groups that thought that would quiet Charlie Kirk, you just awoken millions of other people that are not scared to die. If you live in the life of the Lord and I believe in Jesus, you shouldn't be scared to leave this world. And Charlie Kirk was a great example of that."

WATCH: MANY MORE HAVE ‘AWOKEN’ AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION, SAYS GAVIN ADCOCK

After Ingraham asked the country star if he's fearful of publicly supporting Kirk, Adcock said, "Not really."

"I'm just living my life, playing my shows and being a good person," he said. "If I get targeted and go down, there'll be people raise up louder and just proud to be an American, proud to be a believer of Jesus."

During his concert last week, Adcock led the audience in chanting "Charlie Kirk, Charlie Kirk."

Adcock performed at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and concluded his show by acknowledging Kirk. The singer shared a video of the final moments of his Thursday night show on Instagram.

"Jesus loves every single one of you in this place tonight," a shirtless Adcock told the crowd. "Charlie Kirk's with Jesus. I want y'all to say some thoughts and prayers tonight before you go to sleep. When you lay down by yourself or by your loved one, say some prayers for somebody that needs it. I appreciate every single one of y'all. I hope you have a safe trip home," he said before ending his show.

He captioned the video, shared to Instagram on Friday, writing, "I didn’t get the privilege of meeting Charlie Kirk, but anybody that loves Jesus is a friend of mine."

"His outspoken beliefs were not silenced 2 days ago. His voice is now stronger than ever and will make an impact for centuries. There is not a thing in the world you can say to make this better, but my thoughts and prayers go out to every single person that is hurting from this horrible tragedy."

He added, "Always stand up for what you believe. The truth is rare nowadays."

Adcock included the Bible verse Psalms 97:10, "You who love the LORD, hate evil! He protects the lives of his godly people and rescues them from the power of the wicked."

Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah, was a well-known conservative activist.

Friday morning, Trump announced during a live appearance on "Fox & Friends" that an arrest was made in Kirk's murder.

Tyler Robinson , 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected Tuesday.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post.