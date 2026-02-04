Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

How to watch the Turning Point USA alternate halftime show

"The All-American Halftime Show" will feature headliner Kid Rock

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Headliner Kid Rock previews Turning Point's All American Halftime Show Video

Headliner Kid Rock previews Turning Point's All American Halftime Show

Kid Rock discussed headlining Turning Point's All American Halftime Show during an appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show." (2/2/26)

Turning Point USA on Monday announced its lineup for their alternate "All-American Halftime Show" to counterprogram against the NFL’s performance featuring Bad Bunny.

Kid Rock will be the headliner for the show, which will take place on Feb. 8. Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will also perform at the event.

Kid Rock sings at the RNC

Musician Kid Rock practices at rehearsals during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024. (Jasper Colt/USA TODAY)

"’The All-American Halftime Show’ is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said in a news release.

"We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."

TURNING POINT USA LAUNCHES RIVAL HALFTIME SHOW WITH STAR-STUDDED LINEUP AS NFL FACES SUPER BOWL BACKLASH

Lee Brice performs

Singer Lee Brice performs on stage at the 35th annual Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night. May 3, 2024 (Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Vice President JD Vance also expressed his excitement for the event on X.

"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK," he posted on the social media platform.

How do you watch "The All-American Halftime Show"?

Turning Point USA said the show will air live on YouTube, X and Rumble in addition to other conservative news outlets.

Kolvet told Fox News Digital that the broadcast will be meant to provide families a different viewing option that will give the viewer an immersive and high-energy experience.

all-american-half-time-show-tp-usa

The event — titled "The All-American Halftime Show" — is scheduled to air around 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 8 and will feature performances from artists including Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, according to the nonprofit organization. (Turning Point USA)

Fox News’ Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

