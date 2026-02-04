How to watch the Turning Point USA alternate halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA on Monday announced its lineup for their alternate "All-American Halftime Show" to counterprogram against the NFL’s performance featuring Bad Bunny.

Kid Rock will be the headliner for the show, which will take place on Feb. 8. Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will also perform at the event.

"’The All-American Halftime Show’ is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said in a news release.

"We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."

Vice President JD Vance also expressed his excitement for the event on X.

"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK," he posted on the social media platform.

How do you watch "The All-American Halftime Show"?

Turning Point USA said the show will air live on YouTube, X and Rumble in addition to other conservative news outlets.

Kolvet told Fox News Digital that the broadcast will be meant to provide families a different viewing option that will give the viewer an immersive and high-energy experience.

Fox News’ Sophia Compton contributed to this report.