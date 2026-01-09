Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Country Music

Country star Chase Rice steps away from music career indefinitely

Country singer admits exhaustion has dulled his connection to the stage and music that built his career

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Chase Rice recalled seeing the devastation in his hometown caused by Hurricane Helene Video

Chase Rice recalled seeing the devastation in his hometown caused by Hurricane Helene

During his performance at the Concert for Carolina, Chase Rice, discussed what it was like seeing photos of his hometown after Hurricane Helene.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Chase Rice is hitting the brakes after more than a decade of touring.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 40-year-old country star announced he will step away from music after completing a limited run of shows slated for 2026, admitting he has reached a point of exhaustion. 

"Alright everybody, I wasn't sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not but here we are. I've been touring for 13 years and I've lived a dream far greater than I could've ever expected," Rice began.

COUNTRY SINGER CHASE RICE REFLECTS ON CAREER JOURNEY WORKING FOR A NASCAR PIT CREW

Chase Rice poses for a portrait in the studio at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

Chase Rice said that he's taking an extended break because he's "exhausted" after years of touring. (Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images)

Rice was quick to shut down speculation that he was walking away for good.

"This isn't a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I'm exhausted," he said.

He explained that the nonstop pace has dulled his connection to the stage and to the music that built his career.

Chase Rice sings on-stage

Rice admitted that he's been struggling to enjoy music lately. (Credit Kaiser Cunningham)

"I haven't been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place," he wrote, adding, "I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music."

After more than a decade of life on tour buses and backstage hallways, Rice said being on the road has taken an emotional and physical toll.

COUNTRY MUSIC DUO MADDIE & TAE SHOCK FANS AS THEY ANNOUNCE 'HEARTBREAKING' SPLIT AFTER 15 YEARS TOGETHER

"After 13 years it's finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while," he admitted. "I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down."

Chase Rice on the red carpet

Rice also took time to thank his band and his touring crew in his message. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

He added, "I won't be touring this year and it wasn't even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself," he said, calling the hiatus a major moment in his personal life. "A lot of artists do this all the time, but it's new for me so it's kind of a big deal in my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also used the post to thank the people who have shared those moments with him behind the scenes. "To my band and crew, I love y'all," Rice wrote. "You've seen me at my worst yet you still love me back like I've lived my best."

Rice ended by addressing fans directly, signaling that while the touring schedule will look drastically different, his passion for music hasn’t faded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chase Rice performs

Rice said that he has "a handful" of concerts scheduled for this year. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

"To any fans that have followed me along this journey, I love y'all too, you have truly made a dream of mine come true," he said. "I've got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I've done the last 13 years of my life."

Rice shared the announcement alongside a video montage of performance clips, highlighting both the intensity of his touring years and the gratitude behind his decision to step back.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer's journey to stardom began with a college football career before he pivoted to making music after an injury derailed his hopes of making it to the NFL.

"I've lived a very, very blessed life, and a lot of things — some things — just fall in my way, which is awesome," he previously told Fox News Digital. "At the end of the day, I've also worked extremely hard for many of those successes to come my way."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue