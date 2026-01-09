Country star Chase Rice steps away from music career indefinitely

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Chase Rice is hitting the brakes after more than a decade of touring.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 40-year-old country star announced he will step away from music after completing a limited run of shows slated for 2026, admitting he has reached a point of exhaustion.

"Alright everybody, I wasn't sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not but here we are. I've been touring for 13 years and I've lived a dream far greater than I could've ever expected," Rice began.

Rice was quick to shut down speculation that he was walking away for good.

"This isn't a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I'm exhausted," he said.

He explained that the nonstop pace has dulled his connection to the stage and to the music that built his career.

"I haven't been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place," he wrote, adding, "I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music."

After more than a decade of life on tour buses and backstage hallways, Rice said being on the road has taken an emotional and physical toll.

"After 13 years it's finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while," he admitted. "I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down."

He added, "I won't be touring this year and it wasn't even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself," he said, calling the hiatus a major moment in his personal life. "A lot of artists do this all the time, but it's new for me so it's kind of a big deal in my life."

He also used the post to thank the people who have shared those moments with him behind the scenes. "To my band and crew, I love y'all," Rice wrote. "You've seen me at my worst yet you still love me back like I've lived my best."

Rice ended by addressing fans directly, signaling that while the touring schedule will look drastically different, his passion for music hasn’t faded.

"To any fans that have followed me along this journey, I love y'all too, you have truly made a dream of mine come true," he said. "I've got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I've done the last 13 years of my life."

Rice shared the announcement alongside a video montage of performance clips, highlighting both the intensity of his touring years and the gratitude behind his decision to step back.

The singer's journey to stardom began with a college football career before he pivoted to making music after an injury derailed his hopes of making it to the NFL.

"I've lived a very, very blessed life, and a lot of things — some things — just fall in my way, which is awesome," he previously told Fox News Digital. "At the end of the day, I've also worked extremely hard for many of those successes to come my way."