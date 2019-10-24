Country star Brett Young, wife Taylor Mills welcome their first child together: ‘My world is forever changed’

Country music staple Brett Young and his wife, Taylor Mills, delivered a new release on Monday when they welcomed their first child together.

The “Mercy” crooner announced the news on Thursday in a touching family snap in which he smartly praised not only his brand new baby girl but his “superhero” wife for bringing the couple’s daughter into the world.

"PRESLEY ELIZABETH YOUNG 💞 10.21.19 Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero," Young wrote in a lengthy caption to the People magazine image. "Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!"

"My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it,” he continued. “My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible.”

“You are my angel, Young added, “and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30)."

In June, the former baseball pitcher spoke to Fox News about the intense cravings his wife endured during her pregnancy, joking that she had become a “terrible influence” on him, especially while spending so much time on the road.

“She's actually better – I expected it to get worse with the pregnancy, her cravings. She actually has less of them now than she did at the beginning,” said Young, 38. “At the beginning, it really was Rice Krispies Treats, and it was to the point where – she's going to get so mad I'm even saying this, but it's true – she would just make them in the pot and then not even move them over to the pan to flatten them out. She would just spoon them out of the pot – like straight up. Like, 'The marshmallows and the butter have melted, I'm going to eat it right now.'”

“I was cracking up. She wasn't even showing yet and she just needed the Rice Krispies Treats,” he said. “I made a joke the other day – she's 23 almost 24-weeks pregnant now and we were in the airport lounge and I was like, 'Babe, there's Rice Krispies Treats squares,' and she was like, 'Oh put them in a cup for me,' and I put a bunch in a cup and she took one bite and she was like, 'Oh no – these are the kind from the package, they just chop them up.'”

“And I'm like, 'Are you a Rice Krispies Treats snob? What is happening here?” Young quipped.

Young said at the time that he was prepared to bring baby Presley along for the ride when he goes on tour and even said his tour bus now comes equipped with a nursery.

“We do have a new home that is not – and maybe the way I'm feeling right now will never be done being furnished, but you know, I think as much as a woman goes to the nesting phase, I kind of am to and so I love being on the road, and once I get out there again I'm always excited to be there,” said Young.

The singer-songwriter with five No. 1 singles to his credit recalled advise he received from fellow country star Dierks Bentley about the secret to balancing parenthood with life on the road.

"He said, ‘That's the trick – you don't and you have to be OK with that,’” Young recollected.

“And I think I kind of finally just accepted that you don't, and it's that right partner in your life that knows that you can't and is OK with it. And so, I'm still running as much as I can but also trying to make as much time my wife, my soon to be baby as I can. Life is still beautiful the diet is still difficult, but always blessed nonetheless.”