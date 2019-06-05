Expand / Collapse search
CMT Music Awards: Fans call Tanya Tucker’s ‘Delta Dawn’ medley 'performance of the night'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Country music celebrated its talented women in a huge way at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

On a night that featured the most performances in the award show's history, none were bigger than when many of the genre’s leading ladies came together on stage for a grand medley of Tanya Tucker’s hit “Delta Dawn,” which she released when she was just 13 years old.

Joining Tucker in singing the 1972 country smash were Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, Raelynn, Martina McBride, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and Deana Carter with Shooter Jennings strumming the guitar.

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker perform the 2019 CMT Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Country fans quickly took to social media to voice their appreciation for Tucker, 60, and the round-up of songstresses flanking the 10-time Grammy-nominated singer.

“If Tanya Tucker singing Delta Dawn doesn’t get you fired up I don’t know what will....” wrote one Twitter user, while many others echoed similar sentiments.

“Some of the women in country music joining Tanya Tucker performing Delta Dawn is one of my favorite performances of the night so far,” said another user, while one recollected on old memories of seeing Tucker perform when she was 14.

“I saw @tanya_tucker sing Delta Dawn in concert in Tifton GA when the single first came out at ABAC college. She was 14. She’s still got it .  #CMTawards What a powerful performance !”

Other performances at the 2019 CMT Music Awards included; Carrie UnderwoodLuke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band, with collaborative performances by Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.