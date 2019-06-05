CMT Music Awards: Fans call Tanya Tucker’s ‘Delta Dawn’ medley 'performance of the night'

Country music celebrated its talented women in a huge way at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

On a night that featured the most performances in the award show's history, none were bigger than when many of the genre’s leading ladies came together on stage for a grand medley of Tanya Tucker’s hit “Delta Dawn,” which she released when she was just 13 years old.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS POKE FUN AT 'GAME OF THRONES' COFFEE CUP, WATER BOTTLE BLUNDERS

Joining Tucker in singing the 1972 country smash were Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, Raelynn, Martina McBride, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and Deana Carter with Shooter Jennings strumming the guitar.

Country fans quickly took to social media to voice their appreciation for Tucker, 60, and the round-up of songstresses flanking the 10-time Grammy-nominated singer.

MAREN MORRIS ROCKS EMBELLISHED MINI DRESS WITH CUT-OUT AT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

“If Tanya Tucker singing Delta Dawn doesn’t get you fired up I don’t know what will....” wrote one Twitter user, while many others echoed similar sentiments.

“Some of the women in country music joining Tanya Tucker performing Delta Dawn is one of my favorite performances of the night so far,” said another user, while one recollected on old memories of seeing Tucker perform when she was 14.

“I saw @tanya_tucker sing Delta Dawn in concert in Tifton GA when the single first came out at ABAC college. She was 14. She’s still got it . #CMTawards What a powerful performance !”

Other performances at the 2019 CMT Music Awards included; Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band, with collaborative performances by Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.