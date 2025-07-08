Country singer Pat Green's family members missing in deadly central Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Pat Green has revealed that members of his family are among the missing in the floods that hit central Texas over the last week, calling it a "heartbreaking and deeply personal loss."

"We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," he wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family."

Green’s wife, Kori Green, added that the "I Love Texas" singer’s younger brother "John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood. We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers."

Green postponed a concert last Sunday amid the flooding, writing on the Fourth of July on his Facebook page, "Due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country, it has been decided to postpone tomorrow night’s show," adding that the new date will be on Aug. 16.

More than 100 people have died in Texas after a storm caused flash flooding in the central part of the state, including 27 children at a summer camp, while dozens remain missing.

Green received an outpouring of support on his social media, with followers writing, "Y’all haven’t been far from our minds. Continuing to pray," "sending love and prayers," and "Praying for peace and comfort for y'all during this absolutely devastating tragedy!"

Texas native Matthew McConaughey has been urging people on social media to help "where and how you can."

"It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor," he wrote on Monday on his Instagram.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star added, "Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."