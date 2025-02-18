Country singer Craig Morgan thrilled Trump administration is bringing back 'pride in our nation'

Country singer Craig Morgan believes that President Donald Trump's administration has already brought about a surge of patriotism in America.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 60-year-old musician, who is embarking on a tour with Blake Shelton and releasing his new EP "American Soundtrack," expressed his excitement over the many swift policy moves that Trump has made in the weeks after starting his second term.

Morgan also shared his thoughts on the impact that the new administration is having on Americans, including members of the military.

"I'm already seeing the changes that I'd love to see," he said. "I think the biggest thing is the pride in our nation."

"And the pride that the men and women of our military have and should have and should be able to display," he continued. "They should be proud of their service to their country."

CRAIG MORGAN SAYS MILITARY SERVICE IS ‘MORE NATURAL’ TO HIM TO COUNTRY MUSIC STARDOM: ‘IT’S IN MY DNA'

Morgan, who has had a long career in the United States Army, told Fox News Digital that he believed that morale among soldiers has been boosted by the new administration.

"When I was going through basic training, our motto was literally, ‘Be proud.’ And I've always said this, and I believe this to this day," he said. "And I feel like we're getting this back. That sense of pride – well-balanced with a sense of humility."

WATCH: Country singer Craig Morgan says Trump administration is bringing back 'pride in our nation'

"It's the only occupation in the world where pride and humility are so perfectly balanced. But we should be proud of our country. We should be proud of it."

The "That's What I Love About Sunday" hitmaker shared his optimism about the state of the economy and national security under Trump.

"Economically, everything that's going on in our nation right now, it's good," Morgan said.

He continued, "It's not to say that we're not going to have hurdles. It's going to be difficult. It always has been and always will be. But I think the biggest thing is confidence in our stability – both financially and security as a nation. If we are not a secure nation, all of the other things don't matter."

"So it's important that we maintain a sense of security as a nation," he added. "And I feel like we're seeing those things come around."

Morgan's Army service began in 1989 when he enlisted. He was deployed to Panama as a part of Operation Just Cause, a U.S. mission that ended with the surrender of the Central American country's dictator, Gen. Manuel Noriega.

He also served with 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions during his two deployments to Iraq during the Gulf War. After 10 years of active service, Morgan joined the Army Reserve as his music career began to take off.

The singer-songwriter continued to serve in the reserves for another seven and a half years until he decided to commit himself entirely to music.

WATCH: Country singer Craig Morgan shares two most impactful moments in his military career

During his time in the military, Morgan served as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist. He has airborne, air assault and rappel master certifications.

COUNTRY STAR CRAIG MORGAN THANKS POLICE FOR ‘QUICK ACTION’ DURING TEXAS STATE FAIR SHOOTING

Even after he left the armed forces, Morgan always felt a calling to help people in need. In 2017, he traveled to Thailand with the nonprofit organization Exodus Road to rescue children from human trafficking.

Morgan has also worked with the USO and has earned the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award.

While reflecting on his military career, Morgan recalled the two experiences that stood out to him the most over his two decades of service.

"No question for me," he told Fox News Digital. "Panama, 1989."

He continued, "My very first single on country radio was a song called ‘Paradise,’ talking about my time serving in Panama. And as I reflect on my life, that was a very, very impacting time."

"I'm already seeing the changes I'd love to see." — Craig Morgan

"And because it was my first, whatever, my introduction to a conflict of such that everything after that conflict, even including any time in Afghanistan or Iraq or any place we ever went or I went, that was the one. That was the one memory. That era, that time, when I was serving with those people that I knew, my first platoon."

"To this day, we're still in contact and very dear friends. A lot of that is thanks to the influx of social media. But because of Facebook and Instagram and TikTok now, being able to stay in touch with those guys."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"That one really does [stand out]," he added. "Secondly, was my re-enlistment back into the Army after I left the Army and kind of semi-separated the two lives that at one point were married. My military and my music, I was doing both at the same time."

In July 2023, Morgan decided to re-enlist in the Army Reserve at the age of 59. He was sworn in again to the Army Reserve on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of a sold-out audience.

"I stepped away from the military for a while to dedicate more time, effort and energy and resources to the music," Morgan explained. "And then I got to a point in that career where I was able to go back. And so, to be able to do that and remarry both of those lives, my music and my military on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry was a very special thing."

WATCH: Country singer Craig Morgan shares inspiration behind his new album ‘American Soundrack’

Upon his return to the reserves, Morgan initially held the rank of staff sergeant before he was promoted to warrant officer in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Morgan has also stayed busy with his music career and is now releasing his new EP "American Soundtrack." Morgan co-wrote five of the six songs featured on the record.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Morgan shared the inspiration behind "American Soundtrack."

"Music," he said. "I know that might sound a little cheesy, but that's the truth. When we were doing this project – I always – like every project I've ever done, all I've tried to do is write and record and sing and produce music that I think that the masses of our audience would want to hear."

He continued, "That's the truth. But this project, as we were doing it, I realized we were not just singing and writing what we believed to be great songs. We were singing and writing songs that we believed were a reflection of music and how it's impacted our lives. And, you know, the foundation of all my music has always been God, family, country."

"I wish I could say that was intentional," Morgan added. "It started that way, and it's just kind of happened. And I think that has a lot to do with who I am, my lifestyle, my life's choices. Things have progressed throughout my career musically. But that's always kind of unintentionally been my platform. And this is a continuation of that platform. But really reflecting on the music and how the music impacts our lives."

Morgan is also hitting the road, joining Blake Shelton on his 2025 "Friends & Heroes" tour, which kicked off in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday. The tour, which also features performances by Trace Adkins, Deana Carter and Emily Ann Roberts, will continue throughout the summer before wrapping on Sept. 6 in Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio.

WATCH: Country singer Craig Morgan explains what he's looking forward to most on new tour with Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins

Ahead of the tour, Morgan told Fox News Digital that he was looking forward to spending time with some of his closest friends while touring the country.

"We've been dear friends for a long time," he said of Shelton. "I can honestly say he's one of my best friends in the music business. Maybe my best friend in the music business."

"But we don't get to see each other like everybody would think we do," he continued. "We're not like hanging out together all the time. And we both have such busy lives, and we're doing different things. So it's really exciting to know that we're going to be able to see each other every day and hang out and visit."

"And Trace Adkins as well, who is a dear friend and has been for a long time," Morgan added. "I have such a great deal of respect for Trace and his passion for our service members, our country, his love of God and family and country."

"And I can say the same for Blake, but it's just going to be nice to be able to have some time to visit and hang out a little bit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP