Country star Craig Morgan thanks police for 'quick action' during Texas State Fair shooting

Craig Morgan was forced to cancel his headlining show at the State Fair of Texas Saturday after a shooting injured three people on the fairgrounds in Dallas.

Morgan was scheduled to perform on the Chevrolet Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. when chaos broke out near the fair's food court minutes before.

He recalled running out onto the fairgrounds to find his wife shortly after the shots rang out, and brought her back to safety while also helping others find a safe place before the grounds were evacuated.

"Thank you to the Dallas Police Department and first responders for their quick action in apprehending the suspected gunman at the Texas State Fair tonight," Morgan shared.

"While my band and crew are blessedly safe, I ask you to join me in praying for everyone involved in this horrific incident."

Hours later, Morgan went live with fans on Facebook to talk more about the incident.

"We just left Dallas last night, and I'm sure by now most of you have heard there was an incident at the state fair, a shooter incident," he said. "We now know more about the situation. There was a single shooter disagreement between a couple of folks and turned into a shooting where some people were injured and shot in the process. Anyway, like I said, that's all over the news. I'm not going to go into detail on all that crap. What I will tell you is that I hate that that happened.

"Someone made a comment about don't let this be our memory or whatever … our reflection of Texas – Don't worry we don't. I don't hold the actions of an individual against an entire group of people. I'll tell you that. We love Texas, and we are super grateful to the Dallas Police Department. I'mma tell ya having worked in law enforcement, that was one of the quickest reactions. Those guys, god bless y'all."

"I know everybody was extremely nervous. Some of ya may have seen me. My wife was actually out on the grounds when it was happening, so I ran out to get her and get her back and secured, and in the process of doing so I was doing everything I could to let everybody know to get out of there and find a safe place."

The Dallas Police Department confirmed to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m., and attendees were forced to evacuate the grounds due to the incident.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, the state fair – in connection with the Dallas Police Department – alerted an emergency order was in place.

"The park is being evacuated," they shared on social media. "Please avoid the area."

One person was in custody following the shooting.