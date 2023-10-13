Country music star Craig Morgan believes in the saying: "once a soldier, always a soldier."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Morgan – who is set to release his EP "Enlisted" – shared how he's been able to balance his successful music career while simultaneously re-enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve.

"Well, that's easy for me because I spent 18, almost 18 years of my life in it. So my mental capacity in that arena has never changed. In fact, that's easier for me than this music stuff most of the time," Morgan said.

COUNTRY STAR CRAIG MORGAN THANKS POLICE FOR ‘QUICK ACTION’ DURING TEXAS STATE FAIR SHOOTING

"There's a term once a soldier, always a soldier. For me, I have never quit being a soldier, even though I was no longer actually serving in the capacity of a service member on duty. In my head, I've always been a soldier and I always will be," he continued.

COUNTRY STAR CRAIG MORGAN REENLISTS IN ARMY RESERVE AT 59

The "Almost Home" crooner said re-enlisting has been "refreshing" and "very exciting."

WATCH: Craig Morgan shares how he balances music career and serving his country: ‘I have never quit being a soldier’

"I'm proud, I'm honored, and I'm humbled to be a part of what I think is some of the greatest Americans in our country," Morgan continued.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR AND VETERAN CRAIG MORGAN RELEASES FIRST ALBUM SINCE DEATH OF SON

"Less than 1% of the people in this nation – and I say this every night upstate – less than 1% of the people in our nation serve in this military and right now, recruiting is worse than it's ever been. So, we're going to do everything we can to try to encourage people to serve our country and to understand that it's not about self, and it's not even really about government."

Craig noted that joining the Army is all about being a part of something that is "so much bigger than yourself."

"There's a sense of pride and humility, two words that are very seldom able to coincide. And I tell people all the time, I think the military is one of the few places where that takes place. Law enforcement service to our country is where you can be very proud and humble at the same time. It's a different kind of pride, not an arrogant pride. It's a sense, a sense of humility, and I'm humbled beyond words to be able to be a part of that again," Morgan said.

The biggest challenge when Morgan was in active duty was the time commitment. He told Fox News Digital that there were moments when he was away from his family for a year at a time. When he was serving his country, it was not only his dedication that mattered but theirs as well.

WATCH: Craig Morgan believes the 'most challenging' part about serving in the military is 'time'

"It not only requires a lot of dedication on the soldier's part, but dedication on the family's part. It's tough. It's very tough," he explained. Although there are challenges when joining the military, to Morgan the reward is worth it.

"The reward, again, is being around people that I think are some of the greatest Americans in the world," he said.

Morgan says he balances his music career and being a member of the U.S. Army Reserve with a lot of "coordination."

"So, all I really have to do is show up and do the one important thing and that's sing and entertain," he said of his music career.

"The military, on the other hand, requires a lot more of my personal thought process. I don't have someone making my schedule for me. So there's a lot of coordination going on between the military side and my civilian side."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In July, the musician was sworn in again at age 59 to the U.S. Army Reserve on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience. The "That’s What I Love About Sunday" singer previously served in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist. He has airborne, air assault and rappel master certifications.

Morgan has also worked with the USO, and has earned the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

As for his music, Morgan's newest project, his brand new EP, "Enlisted," debuts on Oct. 20. The six-song projects features a handful of his "famous friends," including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson.

The EP will have renditions of some of his biggest hits, as well as two new songs.

Speaking on how his new project came about, Morgan told Fox News Digital he initially didn't want to re-record his 2005 "Redneck Yacht Club," but his new song, "Raise the Bar" with Billy Dean inspired him.

WATCH: Craig Morgan on how his new project, 'Enlisted,' came to fruition

"In the process of doing the demo to pitch to Luke Combs, I sang it and I thought, 'Man, I'm not sure I want to pitch this to somebody else,'" he said of his new song. "Then I thought, 'Well, maybe I'll pitch to look and see if he would want to do it with me.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Morgan shared that this idea inspired him not only to re-record some of his biggest hits, but to bring in new artists to give his older songs a fresh twist.

Morgan talked to Fox News Digital about his friendship with Wilson and how he knew she was destined for superstar status before her career took off.

"I've known since the very beginning," he said of her potential success. "We actually wrote together. I knew Lainey before anyone knew who Lainey Wilson was, because we were on the same label we wrote together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, "And man, I knew way back then that she was going to be a superstar. She's hardworking, she's a God-fearing, America loving, just a beautiful soul. On top of all that, she has a talent that can't be touched right now."

Speaking on his close relationship with Blake Shelton, Morgan jokingly said Shelton is "a complete idiot all the time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I meant there's never a time that I'm with Blake that isn't fun," he shared. "He's been one of my best friends in this business for a long time. So, Blake actually had to do his vocals out in Los Angeles because of his schedule. But you know what? He's a such a sport and a champ but an idiot as well."