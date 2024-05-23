Craig Morgan says military service is 'more natural' to him than country music stardom: 'It's in my DNA'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Craig Morgan says that despite his success, he still feels more at home serving in the military than being part of the country music world.

In 1989, the singer-songwriter enlisted in the United States Army and served almost 10 years of active duty in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions before joining the Army Reserve as his music career began to take off. Morgan continued to serve in the reserves for another seven and half years until he decided to commit himself entirely to music.

Even after he left the armed forces, Morgan always felt a calling to help people in need. In 2017, he traveled to Thailand with the nonprofit organization Exodus Road to rescue children from human trafficking. Then, in July 2023, Morgan decided to re-enlist in the Army Reserve at the age of 59.

"That for me is more natural than the country music singer thing," he told Fox News Digital.

Morgan continued, "People often ask me how I transitioned from being in the United States Army for so long to the music industry, and I tell them I've been working on it. I'm still working on it."

"So, going back and doing those types of things was very natural for me," he added. "It's in my DNA. It's a part of who I am — wanting to help other people."

"I'm not saying that in any conceited way or whatever," Morgan explained. "That's just who I am. I can't drive by a house that's burning without stopping and trying to help. I just can't. It's who I am. It's part of my DNA. And that will never change. So being able to go do those things just feeds that part of me. That, I think, is very important that we feed. Otherwise, those things die away."

Last July, Morgan was sworn in again to the Army Reserve on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee in front of a sold-out audience. While speaking with Fox News Digital, he described re-enlisting in the Army Reserve as a "very emotional experience."

"I spent 17 and a half years in my early life in the Army," Morgan said. "It is a big part of who I am, what my family is about, what we represent. The love that we have for our country. The passion we have for the freedoms that we celebrate in this nation."

"So, to be able to go back, and reignite that fire and be a part of what I believe are the greatest people in our nation — it was very emotional," he continued.

"And I'm excited, honored, humbled and grateful to be able to do it again and hopefully encourage other folks in our country, to celebrate again and be a part of, what I do believe and know to be the greatest nation in the world."

During his time in the Army and Army Reserve, Morgan served as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist. He has airborne, air assault and rappel master certifications.

Morgan has also worked with the USO and has earned the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award.

Upon his return to the reserves, Morgan initially held the rank of staff sergeant before he was promoted to warrant officer in February.

Ahead of commemorating Memorial Day, Morgan reflected on the holiday's meaning to him. He also pointed to the distinction between the two national holidays that celebrate members of the military, their service and their sacrifices.

"I think it's important that we understand the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day and other holidays that we celebrate our American life," he said. "Memorial Day is the day that we memorialize. And we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

"I'm a veteran," he continued. "You don't need to thank me on Memorial Day. Thank the folks that we lost in Panama and lost in Desert Storm and Desert Shield in Iraq and Afghanistan."

"That's Memorial Day," Morgan added. "That's what we remember. That, for me, that's what we celebrate on Memorial Day. Their lives and we remember them and understand that because of their sacrifices, we're able to have that holiday and the life that we live."

The "That's What I Love About Sunday" hitmaker explained that staying true to his own core values and those that serve as the foundation of America is a very important part of his life.

"I don't know how people exist without values," he said. "I mean, I do, I see it on TV. I see things that people are doing that just make me shake my head in a lack of understanding how they can't appreciate how fortunate we are. I think a lot of that is attributed to a lack of education."

"I'm not calling anybody stupid," Morgan added. "I'm just saying there's some ignorance in the world, in our society, in particular in the States where people don't understand the importance of the freedoms that we celebrate. And a lot of that, for me, comes from visiting places that don't celebrate the same freedoms that we do."

"I've had that honor and that privilege, most of which I attribute to my time in service in the United States Army. And now I can say honestly that things that I've got to do in the music industry have allowed me to have a different perspective on how fortunate we are in this country."

This month, Morgan released an updated edition of his 2022 memoir, "God, Family, Country." In the book, the singer shared intimate details of his life's journey, including his childhood years in Tennessee, his time in the military, his rise to fame in the world of country music and the tragic loss of his son Jerry, who died in a water accident at the age of 19 in 2016.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Morgan explained that there wasn't one specific experience that he wanted to cover in "God, Family, Country" as he wanted the memoir to encompass all of his life.

"The idea for me was to sum all of these things together, to show people that you can overcome adversities in your life, regardless of where it may be in your life," Morgan said. "And for me to ensure that people know that through faith and family and love, you can overcome a lot of adversity, and you can aspire to do things that you might not even think you're supposed to do."

"To this day — for a long time off and on — I thought the country music industry was not where I belong," he admitted.

"I'm into law enforcement," Morgan continued. "I want to save people's lives. It's just who I am. But every time I thought I was going to go do that in some way, God did something in this industry that ensured that I stayed here."

"And I realized that the impact that I may have, in our society and on other people's lives, my family and everything, is where God wants me to be, and that's here. Share in music and and now with this book, stories that hopefully inspire other people to pursue their passions. "

Along with serving in the Army Reserve, Morgan has continued touring and releasing new music. In October, the recording artist released his six-song EP "Enlisted," which featured Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson.

Morgan is currently on his global Redneck Yacht Club Tour and is continuing to promote the new edition of "God, Family, Country."

"I didn't realize this when they did the paperback, they changed the cover," he said while laughing. "It's my first book, so I didn't really know. But, I mean, honestly, this version is like — it's my life story. It's not something that I ever thought I would do."

Morgan continued, "I was encouraged by friends, management and various other people throughout my career in the music industry, sharing stories from my military life forward, and everyone saying, ‘You really should write this down. You should share this.’

"That's what it is. And it's funny, it's not until I started writing the book with [co-author] Jim DeFelice that I realized that I'd done a lot of stuff in my life, I've always just been living and didn't really attribute it to being anything any different than anyone else's life."

"I thought everyone did the kind of stuff that I was doing," he added with a laugh.