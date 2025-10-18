Country music star Mark Chesnutt hospitalized in Baton Rouge, forced to cancel upcoming performances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Mark Chesnutt has canceled a string of concerts after being hospitalized earlier this week.

The "Brother Jukebox" singer was scheduled to open for Alabama on Thursday at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but before he could take the stage, he fell ill.

"Mark was admitted to Baton Rouge General Hospital Thursday morning after his flight arrived for the concert with Alabama," Chesnutt's rep told Fox News Digital. "He is still in the hospital today for testing on a low sodium count and very high blood pressure. He is stable."

In addition to missing the Baton Rouge show, a concert scheduled for Oct. 18 in New Mexico has also been canceled.

Chesnutt's rep said, "Mark wants to apologize to the fans who came to see him in Baton Rouge and also to those who had planned to see him today in Portales, New Mexico. He hopes to be back to perform in both cities soon."

It's unclear if any other future shows will be affected by the hospitalization.

The country hitmaker is no stranger to health issues – in 2024, he was forced to cancel performances after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," a statement shared to social media read at the time.

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

In the same caption, Chesnutt offered his own words and expressed his gratitude.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancelation of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

Later that month, Chesnutt returned to social media with an energized message to his followers.

"Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can’t wait to get back to pickin’ and singin’ with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!"

Chesnutt was also admitted to a hospital in November 2023 to undergo a medical evaluation, according to a post on his social media accounts. However, the details of the evaluation are unclear.

