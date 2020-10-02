Country singers Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner are engaged.

The couple met nearly a decade ago at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.and got engaged at the same location on Wednesday.

"I met @sarahallisonturner at the Bluebird 9 years ago. Took a few years for me to finally ask her out. Last night I surprised her there and asked her if she’d marry me. She said YES!!" Rodgers shared on Thursday along with black and white photos of their engagement.

Turner also shared the news on Instagram. “9 years ago, during my second month as a Nashvillian, I took a Pitch To Publisher workshop held at the @bluebirdcafetn where I met a lot of great songwriters including a guy named Jameson Rodgers. We swapped info and decided ‘we should write sometime,’” she began.

“5 years ago, after years of writing songs together, we looked at each other one night and decided maybe we were more than just friends,” the “Never Gonna Break Up” singer continued.

Turner then revealed she thought she was “being interviewed for a songwriting documentary” at the Bluebird Cafe and then found Rodgers “down on one knee asking me the question I’ve always known the answer to, ‘yes.’”

On the same day of her engagement, the singer released a new song: “The Idea of You.”

Rodgers recently released “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”