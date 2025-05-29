Kool & the Gang's Michael Sumler dead at 71 after fatal car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Sumler, a longtime member of the legendary R&B and funk band Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 71.

Sumler, who originally worked as the band's wardrobe valet before joining the group as a backing vocalist and onstage performer, was involved in a fatal car crash in Mableton, Georgia, on May 25 and died at the scene, according to the Cobb County Police Department. He was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, Fox News Digital has learned.

The fatal collision occurred on Veterans Memorial Highway west of Buckner Road. Police reported the car crash took place at approximately 11:35 PM.

Sumler collided with a 33-year-old driver named Khary Weaver, police stated in a press release. Weaver was not injured in the collision.

The car crash remains under investigation, police said.

Kool & the Gang's rep shared a heartfelt tribute with Fox News Digital on Sumler's death.

"We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night. He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the top of the show," the statement read.

"Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events. Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace."

Sumler's death comes one year after the iconic R&B, funk and soul band, known for hits like "Celebration" and "Jungle Boogie," celebrated their 60th anniversary.

In March 2024, Kool & the Gang's Robert "Kool" Bell marveled at how the group continues to tour and create new music after six decades.

"It's been a blessing this year as we celebrated 60 years [since] our first record came out," Bell said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The band started as a jazz band in 1964. And, of course, The Soul Town Band, Kool & the Flames."

Kool & the Gang was founded by Bell, his brother Ronald Bell and their New Jersey high school friends Ricky Westfield, George Brown, Spike Mickens, Dennis Thomas and Charles Smith, all of whom comprised the band's original lineup.

The group started as a jazz and soul band called the Jazziacs but later went through several name changes, including The Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames.

After settling on the moniker Kool & the Gang, the band landed a recording deal with Redd's independent label De-Lite Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1970.

Kool & the Gang has released 25 studio albums to date, with their latest being 2021's "Perfect Union." The band has won two Grammy Awards and has sold over 70 million albums worldwide.