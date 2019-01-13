Comedians, stars beg Artie Lange to get help for severe drug addiction

Comedians are begging Artie Lange to go to rehab and get clean after decades of struggling with drug addiction.

The former Howard Stern sidekick shared a photo of his "hideously deformed" nose in late December 2018, the result of accidentally snorting broken glass along with Oxycontin — on top of nearly 30 years of drug abuse.

LEGENDARY COMEDIAN ARTIE LANGE OPENS UP ABOUT DRUG ADDICTION, LEGAL TROUBLES AND LOVE FOR HIS DEVOTED FANS

Comedian Richard Lewis was the first to urge Lange, 51, to get treatment, tweeting, "Artie, this is my 1000th request over decades to beg you to surrender to your addictions. We had the most laughs sober. I love you. You're beloved and a magnificent comedian cursed with self loathing and fear. Give it up and live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Comedian Jackie Martling replied, "coming up to 18 years [sober] in May. in early 2001 I’d have laughed at the idea of not drinking for 18 *days.* Art, I know you know the laughs are just as hearty on this side. I love you and am of course 100% in your very crowded corner."

Patton Oswalt followed up, writing, "What Richard said. Come ON, Artie."

Maurice LaMarche replied, "I’m echoing @TheRichardLewis. Artie, it CAN be done. Richard’s living proof." He added, "And now I’m echoing @markschiff. While we’re on the subject, I too stopped trying the desperate experiment of the first drink or drug on 1/20/89. (This is sounding like a show @JerrySeinfeld might create: Comedians In Meetings Getting Sober) C’mon, Artie. Join us. You can do it."

ARTIE LANGE SAYS HE'S BEEN CLEAN 18 DAYS, IS 'FIGHTING HARD' AGAINST DRUG ADDICTION

Even "Casper" actor Devon Sawa chimed in, writing, "Sober for 12 years. My life changed. Things just keep getting better and better and better....."

In late November, Lange tweeted that he was "fighting hard" for his health and was 18 days sober.

In December, he dodged jailtime despite testing positive for cocaine and amphetamine.

The "Crashing" star was ordered to serve four years' probation in June 2018 after pleading guilty to heroin possession stemming from a 2017 traffic stop.