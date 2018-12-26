Artie Lange shares picture of 'hideously deformed' nose due to 'decades' of drug abuse

Funnyman Artie Lange provided a heavy reminder of the effects of drug abuse.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a selfie showing his collapsed nose with a somber message describing his prolonged usage of hard drugs.

“This is it but I believe her nose had a septum and had not been hideously deformed due to over 3 decades of drug abuse,” he wrote in the Christmas Day tweet.

Earlier in the month, Lange, 51, tested positive for cocaine while serving four years probation for heroin possession, but was spared jail time and ordered to apply to drug court at state Superior Court in Newark, according to NJ.com.

At the time, Lange told the court that the drug shouldn't have been in his system.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to come in here after using cocaine for two days,” said Lange. “It’s in my system and it shouldn’t be.” Traces of cocaine usually exit the body within hours after its use.

In a series of tweets at the time, Lange thanked the judge for her leniency following his court appearance, and also explained that he hadn't used heroin in 41 days.

"The judge and Prosecutor were unbelievably compassionate," Lange wrote. "I’m not high. So I see it clearly now. They wanna save my life. 10 days ago when I left rehab I had to touch the flame. I used Cocaine..."

He continued, "It should’ve left my system. But a higher power wouldn’t let. [M]E get away with that. I’m a bad addict. I had to see if I could get high. It was awful. If ur on Suboxen don’t try it. So they are making me apply for a very strict rehab type program called Drug Court..."

A rep for Lange did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.