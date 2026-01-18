Renee Good was 'summarily executed,' New York Times columnist claims, omitting key details

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Times opinion piece omitted several details while describing the fatal shooting of Minnesota woman Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after claiming Good was "summarily executed."

"We have become a country where a person can be summarily executed in public for protesting that paramilitary force," New York Times columnist M. Gessen wrote on Sunday.

Gessen continued, "After an ICE agent killed Renee Good by shooting her three times at point-blank range in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other federal officials said the shooting was justified as an act of self-defense (the video shows otherwise) and pointed to Good’s ostensible affiliation with left-wing groups — apparently affirming that protest is now punishable by death in America."

Gessen also referred to Good's death on Jan. 7 as an "execution" later in the article while lamenting limits to pushing back against the Trump administration.

"And the execution of Renee Good has surely affected every potential protester’s mental calculus," Gessen wrote.

Gessen's article, however, did not include any additional context on the shooting, such as Good driving a Honda Pilot SUV in the direction of ICE officers after allegedly ignoring demands to step out of the vehicle.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also reported that the ICE officer who shot Good suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, though the extent of the bleeding was not made immediately clear.

These details were not available in Gessen's article.

Gessen instead praised Minnesota residents for "speaking, writing, publishing, protesting, voting" against the administration's ICE operations, claiming that they are hunting people.

"We have become a country where people are disappeared by a paramilitary force that hunts them down in their apartments, on city streets and country roads, and even in the courts. Less than a year ago, videos of ICE arrests would go viral and social media posts about ICE sightings would send chills down our spines. Now even the most high-profile detentions have faded from view: Who has been released? Who has been deported? Who is still missing?" Gessen wrote.

The New York Times declined to comment to Fox News Digital, instead pointing to its past visual investigations piece on the shooting from last week.

Fox News Digital also reached out to DHS and ICE for comment.

DHS has said the officer fired in self-defense and that video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

