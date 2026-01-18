Expand / Collapse search
Renee Good was 'summarily executed,' New York Times columnist claims, omitting key details

The 37-year-old Minnesota woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent after allegedly driving towards ICE officers

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Democrats oppose ICE funding in aftermath of Renee Goods death Video

Democrats oppose ICE funding in aftermath of Renee Goods death

The Outnumbered panel reacts to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's exchange with a reporter regarding the shooting of Renee Good and Democratic lawmakers push to defund ICE in the aftermath.

A New York Times opinion piece omitted several details while describing the fatal shooting of Minnesota woman Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer after claiming Good was "summarily executed."

"We have become a country where a person can be summarily executed in public for protesting that paramilitary force," New York Times columnist M. Gessen wrote on Sunday. 

Gessen continued, "After an ICE agent killed Renee Good by shooting her three times at point-blank range in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other federal officials said the shooting was justified as an act of self-defense (the video shows otherwise) and pointed to Good’s ostensible affiliation with left-wing groups — apparently affirming that protest is now punishable by death in America."

RENEE GOOD’S FORMER FATHER-IN-LAW SAYS DEADLY SHOOTING WAS RESULT OF 'BAD CHOICES'

Memorial sign for Renee Nicole Good

New York Times columnist M. Gessen claimed Renee Good was "summarily executed" by an ICE officer. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Gessen also referred to Good's death on Jan. 7 as an "execution" later in the article while lamenting limits to pushing back against the Trump administration.

"And the execution of Renee Good has surely affected every potential protester’s mental calculus," Gessen wrote.

Gessen's article, however, did not include any additional context on the shooting, such as Good driving a Honda Pilot SUV in the direction of ICE officers after allegedly ignoring demands to step out of the vehicle.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also reported that the ICE officer who shot Good suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, though the extent of the bleeding was not made immediately clear.

MINNESOTA'S MAJOR NEWSPAPER DEMANDS ICE END 'OCCUPATION' OF STATE

Split image of an FBI agent and Renee Good

Gessen's report ignored key details surrounding Good's death. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; ODU English Department/Facebook)

These details were not available in Gessen's article.

Gessen instead praised Minnesota residents for "speaking, writing, publishing, protesting, voting" against the administration's ICE operations, claiming that they are hunting people.

"We have become a country where people are disappeared by a paramilitary force that hunts them down in their apartments, on city streets and country roads, and even in the courts. Less than a year ago, videos of ICE arrests would go viral and social media posts about ICE sightings would send chills down our spines. Now even the most high-profile detentions have faded from view: Who has been released? Who has been deported? Who is still missing?" Gessen wrote.

MINNESOTA AG SAYS 'THERE IS NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ON MURDER' AFTER FATAL ICE SHOOTING OF RENEE GOOD

Renee Nicole Good seen on a cell phone video

Renee Good allegedly drove her vehicle toward ICE officers before being fatally shot. (Obtained by Fox News)

The New York Times declined to comment to Fox News Digital, instead pointing to its past visual investigations piece on the shooting from last week.

Fox News Digital also reached out to DHS and ICE for comment.

DHS has said the officer fired in self-defense and that video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

