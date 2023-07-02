Comedian Gabriel Iglesias' private jet makes emergency landing: ‘Happy to be alive’

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is "happy to be alive" after a scary incident involving a private jet.

The 46-year-old funny man nicknamed "Fluffy" shared video on his social media of a private plane he had been a passenger on sitting in a muddy field with people walking away toward emergency services.

"Emergency landing!!!" the comedian wrote on Instagram. "Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up."

"Happy to be alive. I love u all," he added.

Iglesias was en route to the next show on his "Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy" tour at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The comedian is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, and has also appeared in films like "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "Magic Mike XXL" and "Coco."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office confirmed the incident on their Facebook page.

"At approximately 12:59 PM on June 30, local emergency officials responded to the report of an aircraft that had ran off the end of the runway at Western Carolina Regional Airport," their post stated.

It continued: "The Aircraft a 1987 Gulfstream, N924MB had difficulty coming to stop for an undetermined reason and slid approximately 600 feet off the end of the runway. The local area had been experiencing heavy rain during the morning."

They also confirmed Iglesias was a passenger, and noted, "Responders from the Valleytown Fire and Rescue reported no injuries," and a further investigation is pending with the FAA and NTSB.