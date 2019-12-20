Comedian Amanda Seales to join ‘The Real’ as permanent fifth co-host: report

Plenty of guest co-hosts have graced the couch of daytime talk show “The Real,” but it appears one stood out among the rest.

Actress Amanda Seales has reportedly been tapped to join hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton as the permanent fifth host of the Emmy-winning show, beginning in 2020.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” claims a source at TJB. “She really connected with the audience!”

The show began in 2014 with Tamar Braxton filling the fifth seat. The “Love & War” artist’s contract was not renewed for Season 3, with Braxton and Love continuing to dispute the singer’s departure as recently as this fall.

Show producers are reportedly excited to bring Seales on to diversify the points of view expressed on the show, with the source adding, “Everyone is really excited about her coming on!”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.