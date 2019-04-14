'When Calls the Heart' renewed at Hallmark Channel after Lori Loughlin firing

Lori Loughlin isn't necessary for "When Calls the Heart" to go on.

The show was renewed for a seventh season just days after it was revealed Loughlin, 54, would be edited out of future episodes of the Hallmark Channel series following her allegations in the college admissions scandal.

"When Calls the Heart" star Erin Krakow announced the news via Instagram.

“You’ve already heard 'When Calls the Heart' will returning with a special two-night event Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6,. I’m also thrilled to announce When Calls the Heart season 7 coming next year! We can’t wait to get back to Hope Valley,” Krakow said.

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin following her March arrest, saying in a statement, "We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third-party production."

Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying college admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to get each of their daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old vlogger Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California by faking their way onto the crew team. Isabella and Olivia's statuses at USC are on hold pending investigations into their individual cases.

Loughlin and Giannulli rejected the plea agreement that former "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman accepted last week. They were subsequently indicted on charges of fraud and money laundering and may face up to 40 years in prison.

