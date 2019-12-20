Miley Cyrus pokes fun at Liam Hemsworth marriage: 'It probably won't last long'

Miley Cyrus is having some fun at the expense of her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Matty Mo, a Los Angeles-based artist known for creating the art collective “The Most Famous Artist,” changed his Instagram bio in a rather unique way that caught the eye of the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

“Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020,” read the artist’s new bio. He then shared a screenshot of the update, captioning the image, “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there — @mileycyrus 🥰💫.”

Cyrus was swift in her response, stating, “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” — a subtle jab at her eight month marriage to Hemsworth.

Cyrus, 27, and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation in August after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of an on-again-off-again romance. Hours prior, photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" singer kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, while vacationing in Italy.

Cyrus' rep said in a statement: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Following her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus eventually entered a month-long fling with Kaitlynn Carter before moving onto current boyfriend, Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, on the other hand, was rumored to have been dating Australian actress Maddison Brown, though it was recently reported that he is now dating model Gabriella Brooks.