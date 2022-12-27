Coco Austin braves online parenting police again with new video of 7-year-old daughter twerking

Ice-T and Coco Austin received more criticism from the parenting police following a family video shared on her TikTok account which showed their seven-year-old daughter Chanel twerking.

"Gotta love family time," Coco captioned the video. "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh... She loves to joke. #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves."

Social media backlash hit Coco's platform swiftly after she posted a few clips from a Christmas bash with loved ones in matching pajamas.

Coco and Ice-T did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER, THE ROCK, PINK LEAD HOLLYWOOD FAMILIES FIGHTING BACK AGAINST PARENTING POLICE

"I don’t find this ok, especially on social media," one user Instagram wrote. "There’s so many sick minds out here, this child’s safety and privacy should be kept better. But, to each their own."

Another follower chimed in, "SMH just whyyyy, this is not okay!"

"Not a good look at all," a critic responded, with another user writing, "I’m sure she will grow up to be like her mom."

ICE T AND WIFE COCO FACE ONLINE BACKLASH FOR PUSHING DAUGHTER CHANEL, SIX IN A STROLLER

"Teaching kids to b grown now… ok carry on," an Instagram troll said.

Despite an onslaught of negative feedback, fans were also quick to defend the recording artist and his wife.

"Just a child having fun PLEASE stop making this bigger than a child having fun," one user wrote.

"Coco has the most genuine heart…this baby is having fun with family…other cultures do this and it’s completely normal. Mind your own kids."

Many comments caught on to the hashtags Coco used at the end of her caption and noticed the similarities between Chanel's dance movies and the animated character Tina Belcher in "Bob's Burgers."

"People need to lighten up she's in Christmas pj's barely facing the camera and she's clearly copying that chick from Bob's Burgers," an Instagram follower wrote.

The couple welcomed Chanel into the world in 2015, and he has two children from previous relationships.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, recently praised his wife while Coco appeared on "Tamron Hall." His pre-recorded message brought her to tears.

"You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine," the "Law & Order: SVU" star said. "I love you to death … Twenty-two years, baby, and it gets better every day."

&amp;nbsp;

She told Hall her husband's words hit home for a number of reasons, but mainly because she's often criticized for her unconventional approach to raising their daughter.

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do. You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad, and I know I'm a good mother," she said.

"Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her… and you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Coco's decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel after her infant years was a heavy topic for critics of the actress, who grew up in Southern California and found fame as a bikini model.

She's also been blasted for allowing her daughter to wear fake nails, bathing her child in a sink, and simply kissing her little girl.