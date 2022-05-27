‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’: What to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Bob’s Burgers Movie" hits theaters Friday and is based on the Emmy-winning Fox series.

Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Bengamin, Dan Mintz and John Roberts lead the star-studded cast. The movie picks up in the summer with the Belcher kids finding endless possibilities for fun in a beach town in New Jersey.

The show "Bob’s Burgers" was created in 2011 and has run for 12 successful seasons. The show’s 13th season was just renewed.

Fans of the animated sitcom will see similarities from the show in the movie, but newcomers need not have watched all 12 seasons before seeing the movie. It stands on its own.

"The Bob’s Burgers Movie" highlights the oldest daughter, Tina, played by Dan Mintz, dreaming about summer boyfriends.

Gene, played by Eugene Mirman, gets a band together — his instrument is a napkin holder and spoons held together by a few rubber bands — and hopes for a big gig at the nearby boardwalk.

Louise, played by Schaal, tries to prove to her classmates that despite her hot pink bunny-eared hat, she is not a baby.

As with the TV version of "Bob’s Burgers," the family faces financial problems at its burger joint.

A bank is threatening to repossess their kitchen equipment if they don’t repay a loan. Bob’s bribery burger, which he made special for the bank employee with an extra egg, doesn’t work.

He and his wife Linda, played by John Roberts, have to scramble to make a payment in two weeks.

The film was co-directed by series creator Loren Bouchard and its longstanding supervising director and producer Bernard Derriman and co-written by Bouchard and showrunner Nora Smith.

Like other animated shows such as "The Simpsons" and "South Park," "Bob’s Burgers" adds another movie to the collection.

Unlike the show, the movie is only available in theaters and will not be available on streaming services, at least for now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.