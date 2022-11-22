Coco Austin cries after Ice-T praises her for raising their daughter: 'I love you to death'

Rapper Ice-T praised his wife, Coco Austin, during a recent appearance on "Tamron Hall" as the former model faces criticism online over her parenting of the couple's young daughter Chanel.

During Austin's appearance on the show, the host played a video message sent in by her husband from the set of "Law & Order: SVU" offering his wife of 22 years glowing praise that brought her to tears.

"This is a shoutout going to my wife Coco," says Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, in the pre-recorded video. "You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine."

"I love you to death," the rapper added. "Twenty-two years, baby, and it gets better every day."

Hall tells Austin after the video ends that her husband wanted to surprise her in person but was stuck working on set.

"Oh my gosh!" said the 43-year-old former Playboy model while becoming emotional. "That's pretty cool. That's cool."

Austin then told Hall the message was important because she has faced repeated backlash over how she's raising Chanel, despite putting her career on hold for the last few years to become a full-time parent.

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad… and I know I'm a good mother."

"Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," Austin noted. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.".