Ice T jokes he was 'robbed' at New Jersey gas station amid record-breaking prices: 'My money is gone'

Rapper and actor Ice T joked he was "robbed" at a gas station in New Jersey on Wednesday night amid record-breaking prices of gas.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star poked fun at the alarming increase in gas on Twitter, writing, "I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down....."

"My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…," the tweet continues.

Some of the star's followers got a kick out of the tweet, while others felt it was in poor taste.

"how many people go thru actually getting robbed and you make a joke of it? this isn't funny," one Twitter user reacted.

"We are all being robbed, Ice," another response reads in part.

"Oh, I’m so glad you’re ok. I thought you were in real jeopardy. But this is funny," someone else added.

Already, gasoline prices have hit record highs around the world. Gas prices in the U.S. topped $4.25 on Monday, according to auto club, just below the historic record of $4.33 reached earlier this month.

