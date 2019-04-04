CNN’s Don Lemon says Obama DOJ should not be investigated over Russia probe

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday night that he has zero interest in finding out what led to the Russia probe during the 2016 election that ultimately resulted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

During his nightly handoff with Chris Cuomo about the release of the Mueller Report, the "CNN Tonight" host dismissed the calls by GOP lawmakers to investigate the investigators as “whataboutism.”

“Well, let’s go back and investigate the investigators, and then we’re going to go back and investigate the administration before that, and then we’ll go back investigate somebody who was there about the FISA, and all of these things, all of these things have been investigated already,” Lemon said after mocking Republicans. “President Obama is not the president anymore. People in there are not in office anymore. We need to hold accountable the people who are in office. Many of those things, all of them, have been investigated. Most of it has turned out not to have any degree of truth to them at all. That whole thing - Uranium One, FISA, and all those things. It’s just pure and utter madness and hypocrisy on top of it and not serving the American people at all.”

Lemon also knocked the “conspiracy” that the Russia probe started with the Steele dossier when it actually began because of former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos’ conversation with the Australian ambassador regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails. Cuomo agreed, adding that those who say that the dossier was “all junk” is “also not true.” Lemon later added that dossier was funded by conservatives before the Clinton campaign got involved.

GOP lawmakers have called on Attorney General William Barr to assign a special counsel to look into former top DOJ officials like former FBI Director James Comey, former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as well as ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.