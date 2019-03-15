Don Lemon questions Trump’s mental fitness, says Kellyanne Conway is ‘beneath the dignity’ of CNN

CNN’s Don Lemon went after both President Donald Trump and of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday night, questioning the president's mental fitness and his White House associate's fitness to appear on the cable network.

Lemon criticized Trump for mocking the hand gestures of former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s, who just entered the 2020 presidential race.

“I said, ‘is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’” Trump told reporters.

Lemon had a lot to say about Trump’s comment.

“Crazy, huh? That’s pretty ironic, really ironic. Questioning somebody’s mental fitness on the basis of how they move their hands or how they talk?” Lemon said.

The CNN anchor showed a montage of some of the president’s memorable gestures and sounds from the campaign trail.

Lemon then asked, “Who is Donald Trump to question anybody else’s mental fitness, projecting much?”

Earlier in the show, Lemon trashed Conway’s interview with his colleague Chris Cuomo, insisting that her presence on CNN is “beneath the dignity of this network.”

“She never answers a question. She berates you. She’s condescending,” Lemon said of Conway.

“When you come on CNN, you have an obligation to be honest to the American people,” Lemon told Cuomo. “You can give your opinion, you can give your take, but it is a privilege to come on this network and speak to the American people. If you’re gonna do it, do it directly and honestly.”

Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” is billed as a new program, as opposed to an opinion show, but he continues to trumpet far-left beliefs on a nightly basis. Earlier on Thursday, a different CNN show was slammed for an on-screen graphic that critics say editorialized news of the Senate preparing its vote to block President Trump’s border emergency declaration.

Under a red breaking-news banner, CNN said, “SOON: SENATE TO EMBARRASS TRUMP WITH ‘EMERGENCY’ VOTE,’” during the network’s 1 p.m. ET hour, hosted by Dana Bash.

CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, “CNN Right Now,” is listed alongside “CNN Tonight” as straight-news programs, according to the network’s website, which has other shows itemized in an “interview and debate” category.

CNN has been accused of taking an anti-Trump approach to news, but it hasn’t translated to ratings success.

During the week of March 4-10, Fox News averaged 2.3 million prime-time viewers to finish No. 1 among all of basic cable, while MSNBC averaged nearly two million viewers to finished second, according to TVNewser. CNN didn’t crack the Top 10 during the same period, averaging 876,000 prime-time viewers and finishing behind a variety of networks, including TLC and the Hallmark Channel.