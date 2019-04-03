CNN's Chris Cuomo skeptical of Trump's 2020 chances

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo predicted Tuesday night on his nightly program that President Trump wouldn't win re-election in 2020.

During his handoff to Don Lemon, Cuomo blasted the president’s “lies and deception” as a “sales tool” for his base.

“Yeah, but you know what? It works,” Lemon responded.

“With some,” Cuomo shot back. “Not half the country.”

Lemon told Cuomo that Trump had “enough” people to “believe his lies” during the 2016 election to make him president.

CNN'S AMANPOUR ASKS COMEY IF FBI SHOULD HAVE SHUT DOWN 'HATE SPEECH' FROM TRUMP RALLIES

Cuomo, however, is convinced that Trump is going to be a one-term president.

“I can’t confirm the conclusion- I hear your rationale, I respect it. … I don’t see how he wins again with the numbers that he has right now. I don’t see it.”

“Have you seen what the Democrats are doing?” Lemon asked with a chuckle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host conceded that “you can’t be somebody with nobody,” but insisted that Trump has failed to make good on the “simple task” of growing the base. Lemon said that Trump’s base wasn’t big to begin with, and that he played the “electoral game” to get elected.

“I’m just saying I point out the lies when they are instructive of a tactic, because I don’t want my audience to be played for suckers,” Cuomo said.