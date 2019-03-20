CNN panel mocks Devin Nunes, conservatives' claims that Twitter is shadow-banning them as 'conspiratorial lie'

A CNN panel ridiculed Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., for his $250 million lawsuit against Twitter over allegations of bias against conservatives and what some have referred to as “shadow-banning.”

CNN political analyst Ryan Lizza dismissed Nunes’ lawsuit against the tech giant as a “publicity stunt” to promote the idea that Twitter is targeting conservatives, jokingly calling the lawsuit “utterly ridiculous” since Nunes is going after Twitter parody accounts including “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”

GOP strategist and outspoken Trump critic Rick Wilson declared the ranking member of the House Intel Committee as the “Fredo of the Republican Party” and insisted that Nunes made a “huge mistake” launching such a lawsuit.

DEVIN NUNES' LAWSUIT TO MOVE TWITTER INTO 'AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY'

Lizza recalled interviewing Nunes in 2013 and the congressman’s concerns about how the GOP was “veering into a conspiratorial mindset” as constituents began sending him links from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“Something changed with Nunes where he himself went from being a critic of that movement within his party to being a part of it,” Lizza said.

DEVIN NUNES SUES TWITTER FOR $250 MILLION

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper then asked if there was “truth” to the notion Twitter is “conspiring” against conservatives. Lizza firmly answered, “no.”

“This issue of shadow-banning has been explored and reported on and detailed and Twitter is not doing that to conservatives, to liberals… It’s a lie. It’s a conspiratorial lie and he’s pushing this for political reasons as far as I could tell,” Lizza elaborated.