Devin Nunes' lawsuit will move Twitter into the 'age of accountability:' Ken Starr

Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr praised Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and his lawsuit against Twitter Monday saying that the legal action will move the social media giant into the “age of accountability.”

“I think this is going to be one of those action-forcing events, it’s calling Twitter, and more broadly these social platforms, into the age of accountability,” Starr said on “America’s Newsroom.” “They’ve enjoyed the age of running free, running loose, doing what they want to do but especially since they hold a very important power -- censorship.”

Twitter has been accused by conservatives of censoring their views.

President Trump Tuesday slammed Twitter and other media companies, accusing them of backing Democrats. Trump made the accusation on his Twitter account.

"Facebook, Google, and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats," Trump tweeted.

Starr believes Twitter’s decision-making process around what it chooses to censor and what it chooses not to is the key issue.

“They can censor. They proudly say we must censor,” Starr said. “But are they censoring in a fair-minded way?”

Starr added: “We don’t know much at least about how this process of filtering goes through. So, I think that the lawsuit is going to help illuminate that.”

Nunes filed a the lawsuit Monday seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against Twitter and a handful of its users on Monday, accusing the social media site of "shadow-banning conservatives" to secretly hide their posts, systematically censoring opposing viewpoints, and totally "ignoring" lawful complaints of repeated abusive behavior.

Starr believes Nunes is using litigation to get the answers he wants from Twitter and using the courts to do what Congress is unable to do.

“It’s again proof that litigation can be a powerful sword, a powerful engine for getting the truth,” Starr told co-host Sandra Smith. “I think this is a terrific method for getting real accountability the way, frankly, it’s going to be hard for Congress to do.”

