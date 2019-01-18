CNN anchors Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon swoon over Cardi B blasting Trump for shutdown

CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon offered high praise for rap superstar Cardi B after she slammed President Trump over the partial government shutdown.

On Wednesday night, the "Money" rapper shared a profanity-laced message to her Instagram followers, declaring that the country is "in a hell hole."

“I know that not a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t have a job, but this s--t is really f---in' serious, bro. This s--t is crazy,” Cardi B said.. “Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f---in' wall. Everybody needs to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b---h, because dis not what I do, but b---h, I’m scared. This is crazy and I feel bad for these people that got to go to f---ing work to not get motherf---ing paid.”

CARDI B BLASTS TRUMP AMID PARTIAL SHUTDOWN: 'OUR COUNTRY IS IN A HELL HOLE'

Cuomo hyped Cardi B’s message on CNN Thursday night declaring that her voice “carries more weight than all the politicians put together.”

“Now some people say, ‘Who cares what she says? She’s like a singer, an idiot, I don’t care what she says about anything.' Hold on. This is about caring about people who are in a bad way, the people who are being affected by the shutdown,” Cuomo told Lemon. “And it’s not going to be politicians that drum up the outrage. It’s going to be regular people. And you get somebody who identifies with people like Cardi B. She could start people thinking about something and they’re not thinking about right now. And if people get loud and proud about, ‘Hey, stop the shutdown. We’re against it,’ politicians act out of fear of consequence more often than conscience.”

Lemon noted that the 26 year old began as a reality TV star and now she has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram.

CARDI B LASHES OUT ABOUT HARASSMENT, PRESSURES OF FAME IN EXPLETIVE-LADEN RANT

“Of course you should care about what she says because she’s speaking for a whole lot of people,” Lemon said. “I may not agree with her language… she is absolutely right. This is ridiculous. If you are being summoned to work without pay, what is a synonym for that? What kind of people work without being paid? Either you’re an indentured servant or you’re a slave, right? That’s what’s happening right now.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The voice of outrage could often be the voice of reason,” Cuomo continued. “And it’s going to be regular people. I know she’s not regular people, I know she’s a big celebrity, but what I’m saying is… who knows? It’s should be those kinds of voices that can spark people to care.”

Lemon agreed, calling Cardi B “real regular” and that she “understands what’s going on.”