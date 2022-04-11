CMT Music Awards 2022: Partial winners list
Carrie Underwood will have a chance to continue her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history
It's one of country music's biggest nights as the CMT Music Awards arrives in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show began with a performance from Keith Urban singing "Wild Hearts" then Anthony Mackie took the stage alongside Kane Brown. Co-host Kelsea Ballerini also appeared remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Carrie Underwood has a chance of continuing her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history.
Here's a look at the list of this year's winners:
Video of the year:
Female video of the year:
Male video of the year:
Duo/group video of the year:
Breakthrough video of the year:
Collaborative video of the year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
CMT performance of the year:
CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo"