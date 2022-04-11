Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

CMT Music Awards 2022: Partial winners list

Carrie Underwood will have a chance to continue her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's one of country music's biggest nights as the CMT Music Awards arrives in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The show began with a performance from Keith Urban singing "Wild Hearts" then Anthony Mackie took the stage alongside Kane Brown. Co-host Kelsea Ballerini also appeared remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Carrie Underwood has a chance of continuing her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history.

Here's a look at the list of this year's winners: 

CMT AWARDS 2022 SEES KEITH URBAN KICKING OFF SHOW WITH 'WILD HEARTS' PERFORMANCE

On Monday, Carrie Underwood has a chance of continuing her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history.

On Monday, Carrie Underwood has a chance of continuing her streak as most awarded artist in CMT history. (Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images)

Video of the year: 

Female video of the year: 

Male video of the year: 

CMT MUSIC AWARDS HOST KELSEA BALLERINI CONTRACTS COVID-19, WILL HOST FROM HOME

Duo/group video of the year: 

Breakthrough video of the year: 

Collaborative video of the year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CMT performance of the year: 

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending