Carrie Underwood hits 2020 CMA Awards red carpet in sparkling dress

Carrie Underwood knows how to work a red carpet.

Ahead of the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday night, the "American Idol" alum strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

For the event, Underwood, 37, donned an asymmetrical sparkling silver dress.

One side of the gown stretched to the floor and had a long, flowing sleeve.

The other side, however, was sleeveless and cut off mid-thigh.

The collar of the dress stretched up around her lower neck and the star wore her curly, blonde hair down over her shoulders.

Heels and light jewelry completed the ensemble.

Underwood is up for two of the night's biggest awards this evening: Female vocalist of the year and entertainer of the year.

Since 2006, she's wracked up nine CMA Awards. Most recently, she won two CMT Music Awards.

Among the other nominees for entertainer of the year is Miranda Lambert, who recently told Entertainment Tonight that it's "pretty incredible and it's also very humbling" to be up against her colleague for the award.

She said her fellow country crooner was "a force" to be reckoned with. "I've always been a huge supporter and believer, and was very vocal last year about how I thought she should take it home," Lambert said of the mom-of-two.

"So if she does this year, I'll be the first one out of my seat," the "Bring Me Down" singer admitted.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report